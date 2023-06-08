BORBOLETA BEAUTY ANNOUNCES MIKE ALEXANDER AS NEW CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borboleta Beauty, the leader in lashes and lash extension supplies and education to beauty professionals, schools, salons, spas and consumers, announces that Mike Alexander has been named Chief Executive Officer. He will also join the Borboleta Board of Directors. Alexander joins Borboleta following 10 years as a senior executive at PMD Beauty, where he helped lead the organization's growth into one of the most recognized and innovative smart beauty tool and skincare companies in the world. 

Mike Alexander Named As New CEO At Borboleta Beauty

"Mike Alexander brings significant leadership, experience and knowledge about how to deliver high end beauty products and education for both professionals and consumers, along with a significant network of partners at the world's leading beauty companies," said David Jaynes, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Borboleta Beauty. "We have complete confidence in Mike's ability to lead Borboleta through the next phase of our growth and establishing our leadership in our segment of the beauty industry."

Most recently, Alexander served as PMD Beauty's Global VP of Sales and Business Development, which included overseeing the company's global growth and distribution in Premium Retail, Professional and Amazon. Alexander first joined PMD Beauty in 2014 and was instrumental in PMD's global expansion. 

"I am honored and excited to lead the amazing team at Borboleta and will continue to serve and focus on our incredible partners. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and continuing to serve our industry for years to come," said Mike Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, Borboleta Beauty. "After 10 amazing years at PMD, I'm incredibly excited to join Borboleta. We are going to deepen and extend our partnerships with professionals, schools, salons, and spas while delivering and innovating on our world class products and education." 

For assets including logo and Alexander's headshot, see HERE.

About Borboleta Beauty

Borboleta Beauty, a leader in lashes and lash extension supplies and education, world class lash products and education for beauty professionals, schools, salons, spas and consumers.  Borboleta's award winning professional lash and lash care products are available at borboletapro.com. Borboleta's consumer lash care products, including its award winning Lash Serum and Lash care products are available at borboleta.com

For media inquiries, please contact:  [email protected] 

