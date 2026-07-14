Bordeaux & Burgundy and Flint Partner to Bring full-scale Website Builds to B2B Teams in weeks

Partnership debuts with the launch of Camber's 200+ page website - a build that would typically take three to five months, delivered in five weeks.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bordeaux & Burgundy, the B2B marketing agency for AI and SaaS businesses, today announced a partnership with Flint, the growth platform for fast-growing marketing and GTM teams, that brings full-scale, AI-native website builds to companies. The partnership marks Bordeaux & Burgundy's move to operationalize AI at production scale — not as a novelty layered on top of traditional workflows, but as the core engine behind full website builds delivered in a fraction of the usual timeline.

The partnership launches alongside the relaunch of camber.health, the new website for Camber Health, a revenue cycle management platform serving specialty care clinics across the U.S. Working with Flint, Bordeaux & Burgundy took Camber from its original 15-page site to a 200+ page custom website in five weeks — a build that traditional agencies would typically scope at three to five months.

"Speed for its own sake isn't the point," said Alfie Dawson, Founder and Executive Creative Director of Bordeaux & Burgundy. "The point is proving that quality and pace aren't a trade-off once you build the right process around the right tools. Camber is 200 pages held to the same bar we'd hold a five-page site to, delivered in five weeks instead of five months. That's the model we want for every piece of marketing we produce, not just websites."

For Bordeaux & Burgundy, the Camber project extends a relationship that began with landing pages built in Flint to support B2B SaaS clients' content marketing, paid social, and PPC GTM programs — and reflects a broader shift in how the agency operates, with AI-native production now built into its standard delivery model rather than treated as an add-on.

"Every great idea we've had for a client used to be capped by how much production capacity we had," Dawson added. "Tools like Flint change that math. Our job is to hold the quality bar exactly where it's always been and use AI to remove the ceiling on scale — across websites, campaigns, content, all of it. That's the real opportunity here. Not faster builds for their own sake, but great ideas that no longer have to wait in line to get made."

"What Bordeaux & Burgundy did with Camber shows what's possible when Flint's speed is paired with real strategic and design judgement," said Michelle Lim, CEO of Flint. "They used Flint to build a 200-page site in five weeks, every page on-brand and built to convert. Camber is now set up to scale not only their website, but also landing pages built for conversion, awareness, and the full GTM system."

By the numbers

200+ pages built, up from an original 15-page site

5 weeks from kickoff to launch

3–5 months: the typical timeline for a comparable custom website build

How the partnership works

Under the new arrangement, Bordeaux & Burgundy becomes a managed AI production partner for companies that come to Flint wanting a new website but lacking the internal design, content, or technical resources to build one at speed. Bordeaux & Burgundy lead the build end to end — design, copy, and migration — while Flint's platform keeps every page on-brand and production-ready at a pace a traditional build process can't match.

"This is the model we believe more companies will want," Dawson said. "AI gets you speed. It doesn't replace the work of figuring out what a site should say, how it should look, and how it should perform. Our agency exists to close that gap — to pair AI-native speed with the strategic and creative judgment that makes a site actually convert. The partnership brings both pieces together under one solution."

"We hear from companies all the time who love what Flint can do but don't have the internal bandwidth to take full advantage of it," Lim said. "Having a partner like Bordeaux & Burgundy means our shared customers get Flint's speed with an expert team driving it."

About Bordeaux & Burgundy

Bordeaux & Burgundy is a content-first B2B marketing agency delivering end-to-end go-to-market and demand generation services — strategy, design, copywriting, and production — for B2B SaaS and AI companies. The agency is AI-native by design, using tools like Flint to deliver high-quality work at a speed and scale traditional agency models can't match. Learn more at bordeauxandburgundy.com.

About Flint

Flint is a growth platform for lean marketing teams. It takes the routine production work off your plate, the page building and campaign upkeep that was never yours, so strategy, brand, and judgment stay human. Flint builds a page for every campaign, improves the Google Ads traffic that lands on it, and every page you ship makes the next one convert better. Learn more at flint.com.

About Camber Camber is an AI-native revenue cycle management platform built for specialty care. Multi-site operators use Camber to recover revenue lost to a reimbursement system built to obscure it, with humans in the loop at every point where judgment matters. Camber is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Craft, Acme, and Y Combinator. Learn more at camber.health.

Media Contact

Alfie Dawson

Founder, Bordeaux & Burgundy

[email protected]

+1 646 946 7392

SOURCE Bordeaux & Burgundy