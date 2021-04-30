Bordeaux 2020 Vintage - Top 50 Wines
The world's largest wine information source, Tastingbook.com, has rated Bordeaux's best red wines from 2020 vintage by using Tastingbook Artificial Intelligence.
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tastingbook.com has rated Bordeaux's best red wines from 2020 vintage without actually tasting them.
The revolutionary Tastingbook Artificial Intelligence formulated the scores by mining metadata from over 1.4 million Tastingbook.com data sources. It combined the 60,000 Bordeaux wine ratings from the Bordeaux vintages 1980-2019 created by the world's 50 most esteemed wine critics, and scoring from thousands of other Tastingbook's wine professionals. The algorithms also took into account finer details such as the climate conditions, the consistency of the producers, and their ability to produce wines in vintages similar to 2020. As a result, a unique list of the Best Bordeaux red wines has been produced, with predicted scores.
The predicted average score for the best red wines of the Bordeaux vintage 2020 was 93.7 points, which is almost the same as in the top vintages like 2018, 2016, 2009 and 2005.
How do these predicted scores compare with the wine critic scores will be seen in the coming months when the critics publish their actual ratings. We boldly predict that the margin between the critic scores and Tastingbook AI scores will be less than 1.5%.
BORDEAUX 2020 VINTAGE - TOP 50 RED WINES by TASTINGBOOK.COM AI:
100 points:
Château Cheval Blanc 2020
Château Haut-Brion 2020
Château La Conseillante 2020
Château Lafleur 2020
Château Pétrus 2020
Le Pin 2020
99 points:
Château Angelus 2020
Château Ausone 2020
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou 2020
Château Hosanna 2020
Château Lafite-Rothschild 2020
Château Latour 2020
Château La Fleur-Pétrus 2020
Château La Mission Haut-Brion 2020
Château Margaux 2020
Château Mouton-Rothschild 2020
Château Pavie 2020
Château Palmer 2020
Château Trotanoy 2020
Vieux Château Certan 2020
98 points:
Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse 2020
Château Clinet 2020
Château de Figeac 2020
Château L'Eglise-Clinet 2020
Château La Mondotte 2020
Château Montrose 2020
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2020
Château Smith Haut Lafitte 2020
Château Tertre Roteboeuf 2020
Le Dôme 2020
97 points:
Château Beau-Séjour Becot 2020
Château Bélair Monange 2020
Château Beychevelle 2020
Château Calon Ségur 2020
Château Canon 2020
Château Certan de May 2020
Château Cos d'Estournel 2020
Château Pavie-Macquin 2020
Château Latour-à-Pomerol 2020
Château La Confession 2020
Château La Gaffelière 2020
Château La Lagune 2020
Château Le Gay 2020
Château Léoville-Barton 2020
Château Léoville Poyferré 2020
Château Petit-Village 2020
Château Troplong-Mondot 2020
Château Trottevieille 2020
Château de Valandraud 2020
Clos Fourtet 2020
Tastingbook.com is the world's largest wine information service and community of wine professionals.
Tastingbook.com is an unbiased, non-commercial, and ad-free service that is free to everyone.
Tastingbook is created by FINE - the world's leading Fine Wine magazines and thousands of wine professionals and wineries from over 60 countries.
Tastingbook started in 2015 and have today over million pages of wine information and have had almost 60 millions page views since then. Over 20 000 wine professionals from 82 countries are keeping it updated.
In Tastingbook you will find the most up-to-date tasting reports virtually from every major tasting from all around the world.
