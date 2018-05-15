"Bordeaux in America: The Climate Disruption" Conference Connecting Winegrowers and Climate Experts to Discuss Future Impact of Climate Change on Growing Season Weather and Wine Quality

SONOMA, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enologix, Inc., Organizers of Bordeaux In America: The Climate Disruption, expect to draw 100 of the top winegrowers and climate experts to attend the inaugural climate conference on June 7, 2018 at Ramekins Event center in Sonoma, CA. Climatologist and Viticulture expert Greg Jones of Linfield College will present the keynote address.

The conference is intended to foster collaboration and develop solutions to the current and future impact of climate change on luxury winegrowing. This one day event will gather leaders in climatology, phenology, economics and winegrowing to predict future spatial distribution of temperatures, phenology fit of cabernet vines to future Napa Valley climate and bottled wine quality. Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Greg Jones , Linfield College - Director, Evenstad Center for Wine Education Professor, Department of Environmental Studies

, - Director, Evenstad Center for Wine Education Professor, Department of Environmental Studies Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich , University of British Columbia - Associate Professor, Forest & Conservation Science

, - Associate Professor, Forest & Conservation Science Dr. Dan Sumner , UC Davis - Professor Agriculture and Resource Economics

, UC Davis - Professor Agriculture and Resource Economics Dr. Daniel Cayan , Scripps Institute of Oceanography, UC San Diego

"Our overall mission behind Bordeaux in America: The Climate Disruption is to find winegrowing solutions to problems we will face caused by increased Growing Season Temperature in Napa Valley and other famous California winegrowing regions," says Leo McCloskey, Founder of Enologix, Inc. "Eventually the varietal mix in Napa Valley will change, as will cultural practices and new vineyard installations. We want to show which varieties will leave and which will remain."

About the Conference

Bordeaux in America: The Climate Disruption was organized to start meaningful discussions between stakeholders in the California wine industry and the top climate scientists, economists and thought leaders to find a way forward to preserve its place as the center of quality in the wine industry.

About Enologix

Enologix, Inc. is the leading wine analytics service in Napa Valley. Enologix has deep expertise in flavor and fragrance chemistry and has a proven track record of leveraging this information to help transform wine companies into 90-plus-point brands and increasing volume to 30,000 cases. New York Times Sunday Magazine, Wired and other New York media have covered the company.

