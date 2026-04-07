Borden® Cheese Crowns "Grilled Cheese of the Year" for National Grilled Cheese Day

Protein Powerhouse features two types of Borden Cheese and over 40g of protein

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new cultural icon taking center stage, and it comes with extra napkins. To celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12, Borden® Cheese is giving this beloved comfort food the prestige and fanfare it deserves by announcing its first Grilled Cheese of the Year. This isn't just a sandwich; it's a nationwide celebration of the ooey, gooey goodness that unites families and kitchens across the country. In fact, about 2.4 billion grilled cheese sandwiches were eaten at home in the 12 months ending in February 2025, proving it really is the cheese that unites us all.

Borden Cheese proudly presents the 2026 Grilled Cheese of the Year: The Protein Powerhouse. Over 40g of protein, melty cheese crafted with real milk, 8g of fiber, and "infinite grams of yum." Borden’s Cheesiest proclamation follows a month-long search for “America’s Favorite Grilled Cheese,” with over 20,000 fans voting in favor of the ooey, gooey Classic recipe.

2026 Grilled Cheese of the Year: The Protein Powerhouse

Drumroll, please… Borden Cheese proudly presents the 2026 Grilled Cheese of the Year: The Protein Powerhouse.

This protein-packed masterpiece is designed for the modern appetite, proving that you don't have to sacrifice indulgent flavor for functional benefits. Featuring a creamy, dual-cheese combo of Borden® Mild Cheddar and Borden® Mozzarella Melts, the sandwich is melted over 5 oz of tender sliced chicken breast and a tangy Greek yogurt "power sauce," all pressed between golden, crispy bread.

The Stats: Over 40g of protein, melty cheese crafted with real milk, 8g of fiber, and "infinite grams of yum."

Over 40g of protein, melty cheese crafted with real milk, 8g of fiber, and "infinite grams of yum." The Benefit: A massive protein boost of tender sliced chicken paired with the unmistakably delicious melt of Borden Cheese.

A massive protein boost of tender sliced chicken paired with the unmistakably delicious melt of Borden Cheese. The Recipe: See here how to create Borden's first ever Grilled Cheese of the Year.

"We are setting a new bar for the ultimate comfort food by proving that the most indulgent, mouth-watering melt can also be a nutritional powerhouse," said Jenny Mehlman, Senior Director of Marketing, Cheese, Taste & Flavors at Dairy Farmers of America. "Borden Cheese's Protein Powerhouse starts with that unmistakable, creamy Borden melt and flavor consumers crave from classic grilled cheese, and levels up the wholesome dish with the protein families want."

That's Not All! America Voted Too.

While different recipes and trends are fun and engaging, Borden fans made one thing clear: nostalgia is delicious. The announcement of the Grilled Cheese of the Year follows a month-long nationwide search to name "America's Favorite Grilled Cheese," leading up to National Grilled Cheese Day.

And to the 20,000+ fans that cast their vote last month, America's Favorite is … The Classic! Fans overwhelmingly chose the simple, comforting melt they grew up with. The Classic features a timeless combination of Borden® Extra Sharp Melts and Borden® American Singles on buttery white bread. It's a balance of bold flavor and the legendary, velvety texture that only Borden Cheese crafted with real milk can provide.

A Year-Long Culinary Celebration

Borden Cheese knows that while people may debate the hottest food trend or the perfect bread or spread, the cheese truly "makes" the sandwich.

"Whether you're a purist craving the velvety texture of The Classic or a trend-seeker after the massive, double-cheese stretch of our Grilled Cheese of the Year, the Protein Powerhouse, Borden makes every melt-in-your-mouth moment a little brighter," added Mehlman. "No matter how you stack it or what's trending in your kitchen, the ooey-gooey pull of Borden is what really 'makes' a grilled cheese sandwich all year long."

National Grilled Cheese Day is just the kickoff. Borden will continue to drive cheese inspiration and innovation with new recipe drops in fun ways all year long.

Get the Winning Recipes

Hungry? Visit BordenCheese.com/grilled-cheese-day to get the full recipes for the Protein Powerhouse, The Classic, and other inspirations created for 2026.

Follow @borden_cheese on Instagram for more cheese inspiration and to see why bread's best friend is always Borden.

About Borden® Cheese:

For generations, Borden® Cheese has been carefully crafting high-quality, delicious cheese the whole family enjoys. Made with real milk and owned by American dairy farm families, the wide variety of Borden® Cheese makes everyday moments a little brighter. Borden® Cheese can be found in the refrigerated dairy aisle and the pasta aisle in retailers across the country. Family meals are Better with Borden. For more information about our products and recipes, visit BordenCheese.com. Borden® Cheese is used under license by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a farmer-owned leading global dairy Cooperative, which supports 9,500 family farmers.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America