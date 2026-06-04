New Summer Survey Reveals Parents Crave Simplicity but Still Feel Seasonal Stress

Beginning National Cheese Day, Borden® Cheese Individually Wrapped Singles will melt hearts with cheesy giveaways, top parent-approved hacks, and family friendly recipes to make summer easier

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a magical time. But, making that magic happen may feel like hard work for parents. Between planning schedules, packing endless meals and snacks, and keeping everyone happy, the pressure to create memorable summer moments can quickly drain all the fun out of it.

Borden® Cheese surveyed American parents and discovered that the pressure on parents during the summer months is higher than ever:

Borden® Cheese Individually Wrapped Singles is hosting giveaways every Thursday this summer until August 6. Follow @Borden_Cheese for the chance to win a custom one-of-a-kind throwback cooler, summer swag and, of course, free cheese every week. Borden Cheese Individually Wrapped Singles are unwrapping the simple, stress-free summer that parents need with nostalgia-inducing prizes, family-friendly recipes, and easy meal hacks designed to give busy parents a well-deserved break.

72% of parents feel summers used to be simpler in terms of activities and expectations

89% of those same parents also said it is important that their child(ren) experience simple summers in terms of activities and expectations

81% of all parents surveyed said they plan to use hacks to simplify their summers

That's why Borden Cheese Individually Wrapped Singles are unwrapping the simple, stress-free summer that parents need with nostalgia-inducing prizes, family-friendly recipes, and easy meal hacks designed to give busy parents a well-deserved break.

"Summer is the time for enjoying. The sunshine, fresh air, endless day time, and quality time with family and friends. Sometimes we get so caught up in the daily hustle, we forget to slow down and enjoy the little moments," said Jenny Mehlman, Senior Director of Marketing, Cheese, Taste & Flavors at Dairy Farmers of America. "Borden Cheese wants to help parents drop the high expectations, embrace a little bit of the mess, and remember how good a simple, relaxed summer can feel."

Reclaim more family time with parent-approved hacks

It's clear parents are looking for a more relaxed summer, both for their children and themselves. Borden asked parents to share the top parenting hacks they plan to use this season. Here are some of their top suggestions:

Allowing more flexibility with their children's routine (45%)

Parents being more lenient on the expectations they hold themselves - fun over perfection (39%)

Planning simpler meals (33%)

The majority of parents (84%) also said they rely on quick, reliable meal and snack solutions like mac and cheese, deli meat wraps, and simple cheese and cracker boards at least once a week during summer months. Parents can find easy, cheesy recipes that kids are sure to love – including Summer Camp Burgers, Pizza Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Sliders, Cheesy Sloppy Joes, and more – at BordenCheese.com/SimpleSummerFun.

Win cheesy prizes all summer long

Giveaways begin today, National Cheese Day, and run every Thursday until August 6. Follow @Borden_Cheese for the chance to win a custom one-of-a-kind throwback cooler to keep the good vibes rolling. Borden will also be giving away summer swag and, of course, free cheese every week.

So, relax your expectations, embrace the mess, and make space for real, carefree fun again with Borden Cheese. Visit BordenCheese.com/SimpleSummerFun for easy-breezy meal ideas, and inspiration for unwrapping simple summer fun.

About Borden® Cheese:

For generations, Borden® Cheese has been carefully crafting high-quality, delicious cheese the whole family enjoys. Made with real milk and owned by American dairy farmers, the wide variety of Borden® Cheese makes everyday moments a little brighter. Borden® Cheese can be found in the refrigerated dairy aisle and the pasta aisle in retailers across the country. Family meals are Better with Borden. For more information about our products and recipes, visit BordenCheese.com. Borden® Cheese is used under license by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a farmer-owned leading global dairy Cooperative, which supports 9,000 farmers.

Survey Methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,330 parents of children aged 5-17. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th - 29th May 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US parents with children ages 5-17 years old.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America