DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA APPLAUDS USDA'S FINAL SCHOOL MILK RULE

New rule restores whole and 2% milk across child nutrition programs, supporting student health and America's dairy farmers

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a leading global dairy cooperative owned by 9,000 dairy farm families across the United States, applauds the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) interim final rule expanding milk options in child nutrition programs. This action gives schools flexibility to offer whole and 2% milk at breakfast, lunch, and other federally funded meal programs, helping ensure students can choose dairy products they enjoy and access the nutrition they need.

"This rule is a win for kids, as good nutrition starts with foods they will actually choose and enjoy," says Jenny Hofeditz, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Public Relations, and Brand Strategy at DFA. "When schools can serve whole and 2% milk, students get the nutrients they need to learn, grow, and thrive. And, for our dairy farm families, it's recognition of their commitment to nourishing the next generation with wholesome, high-quality milk."

Valuable Nutrition for Kids

Milk delivers thirteen essential vitamins and nutrients, including high-quality protein, which is critical for brain and bone development in children. As part of a healthy diet, whole and 2% milk can also improve memory, focus, and overall brain function, while also supporting immunity and reducing risk for chronic diseases.

Whole and reduced fat milk are widely preferred by children and parents nationwide. USDA's decision aligns with scientific research demonstrating the benefits of real dairy at all fat levels and reflects consumer demand for choice.

DFA appreciates the leadership of USDA and thanks them for listening to families, nutrition experts, and dairy farmers, and for making these options available again. DFA will continue working with school nutrition leaders, policymakers, and partners to help ensure students have access to balanced, nutritious meals that include dairy.

Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is a farmer-owned leading global dairy cooperative focusing on sustainability, innovation, community, and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving 9,000 farmer-owners, DFA manufactures nearly every form, function, and flavor of high-quality nutritional dairy products, including fluid milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, dairy ingredients, and more. These products connect our Cooperative's family farms to family tables with national and regional brands, such as Alta Dena® Dairy, Meadow Gold® Dairy, Friendly's®, Borden® Cheese, Plugrà® Premium Butter, and Kemps®, to name a few. On a global scale, we work with some of the world's leading food companies to develop ingredients that deliver the greatest source of nutrition to consumers around the world, while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, visit dfamilk.com.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America