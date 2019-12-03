Borden Dairy Appoints Yogesh Sabnis as Chief Supply Chain Officer

"Yogesh is a remarkable addition to our executive team," said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. "Throughout his career, he has delivered high-impact results by executing large-scale cost transformations, manufacturing startups and plant turnarounds. We are incredibly proud of the momentum Borden has gained over the past year, and Yogesh will play a pivotal role in strengthening our operational capabilities so that we can continue delivering best-in-class service to our retail customers."

Sabnis earned his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, a graduate degree in industrial engineering from Wayne State University and an MBA from Columbia University. After being recruited to join Pepperidge Farm right out of graduate school, Sabnis was eventually promoted to director of operations and then director of supply chain strategy within Campbell's manufacturing operation, ultimately leading him to serve as vice president of supply chain at Garden Fresh. Most recently, Sabnis was the senior vice president of operations for CTI Foods.

"I am excited about the opportunity to deliver on the operational transformation at Borden," said Sabnis. "It is truly fulfilling to work with an American legacy brand, and my experience at Campbell's has given me even more of an appreciation for what it takes to constantly evolve."

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America's favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 13 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company's People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes' list of America's Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company's well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.

