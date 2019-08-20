Borden Dairy Launches New Kid Builder Product Just in Time for Back to School

According to the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health , calcium, potassium and vitamin D are three of the four "nutrients of public health concern" lacking in American diets, children's included.

"Growing kids need protein, calcium, vitamins and minerals to build strong bodies and minds. But getting them to eat enough of these key nutrients can be a challenge," said Borden Vice President of Research and Development Nick Suffredin. "Whether offering the energy they need for that fun playdate or providing a tasty after-school snack, Kid Builder, with no added sugar, is an excellent high-protein option."

Borden has provided trusted and nutritious products to families for more than a century. Elsie the Cow, first introduced by Borden in 1936, is one of America's most iconic brand mascots. Elsie is best known as a mom, sharing her motherly wisdom and stories about her calves Beulah, Beauregard, Larabee and Lobelia. Beauregard, who graces the front of the product package, is Elsie's notoriously picky-eater son who served as the inspiration behind Kid Builder.

The Kid Builder launch comes months after Borden's recent transformation with new leadership and an optimistic vision to bring its nutritious and delicious dairy products to more families.

"Kid Builder is Borden's first new product in some time and highlights the company's recent focus on product innovation informed by consumer insights," said Borden Chief Marketing Officer Joe DePetrillo. "This product is just the beginning of an exciting period of innovation at Borden."

The enriched, no-sugar-added milk can be found in major retail grocery stores and convenience stores in select markets in the Southeast and Ohio. The MSRP is $4.29 for the 52-ounce multi-serve bottle and $1.59 for the 12-ounce single-serve bottle.

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America's favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas, and operates 13 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company's People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes' list of America's Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company's well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.

1 No significant difference has been shown between milk derived from rbST-treated and non-rbST treated cows.

