Borden Dairy Spicing up the Holidays with New Gingerbread Eggnog

"The holidays are a magical time of year, reuniting families and friends to celebrate and indulge a little," said Borden Chief Marketing Officer Joe DePetrillo. "Borden is honored to be part of these joyous moments by offering two deliciously creamy, rich versions of this Yuletide treat."

Both Borden's Classic Eggnog and Gingerbread Eggnog will be widely distributed to major retailers in the Southeast and Ohio through Dec. 31. The new Gingerbread Eggnog will be available in a 32-ounce bottle for a suggested retail price of $3.29, while the Classic Eggnog will be offered in pint sizes for a suggested retail price of $1.99, as well as quarts starting at $3.29 and half-gallons at $5.69.

For eggnog aficionados who can't get enough of their beloved beverage, Elsie the Cow has some fun ideas for adding the seasonal flavor to favorite treats. Visit bordendairy.com/recipes to get inspiration and recipes like Elsie's Eggnog Cream Puffs, Cranberry Eggnog Muffins and Eggnog French Toast.

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is a heritage American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America's favorite spokes-cow, and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 13 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels. The company's People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes' list of America's Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company's well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.

