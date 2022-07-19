Border 911 Tour Happening on August 27th in Houston TX

Lara Logan, Tom Homan, General Flynn, Roger Stone, Patrick Byrne, Joe Flynn and other leaders in the America First Movement come together in Houston to highlight the crisis at the border

SARASOTA, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project, a 501c4 non-profit organization focused on promoting pro-Freedom, pro-Constitution and pro-Judeo Christian Values will be holding an event in Houston, Texas on August 27th for a discussion focusing on the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border.



Running all day, the conference is set to feature investigative journalists, law enforcement officials, victims of crime and human trafficking, national security experts, advocacy and legislative experts who have been waiting for President Joe Biden to take meaningful action to secure America's border.

Border 911 tour

The live in-person tour is also going to dive into how the Democratic Party plans to legalize voting for non-citizens, and expose how they are attempting to bait illegal migrants from Mexico, South America, and other countries to make the pilgrimage through our Southern Border in order to upend the voting population in the United States in an effort to insure the political establishment of the Democratic Party maintains control over elected officials in America.



"Highlighting the depravity and violence brought to American soil by this unprecedented national security issue at our Southern Border is crucial to the preservation of our sovereignty and safety within the United States. We aim to provide the American people with an unbridled look at the effects of mass illegal immigration which is not only allowed, but encouraged by the policies of the Biden administration," said TAP CEO Joe Flynn.





Featured speakers include Thomas Homan, the former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, investigative journalist Lara Logan, former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn, political consultant Roger Stone, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, TAP CEO Joe Flynn and others. Real America's Voice will cover the event live with television personalities April Moss, anchor, and Ben Berquam, border expert, as on-stage hosts.

"It is a disservice to the American people to constantly ignore or underplay what is happening on our Southern border. Events like "Border 911" are meant to educate fellow Americans and the world about the dangers of allowing open borders. This is not just a humanitarian crisis, but a national security threat that continues to cause communities across this nation to live in fear of what's next," said Tom Homan.

Real America's Voice will be live streaming the event on all of their available platforms; Dish TV Channel 219, Pluto TV Channel 240, their website and on GETTR.

For more information on TAP's "Border 911" Tour, and to get tickets please go to border911.com. For interviews or VIP seating please email Kristin Davis at [email protected] , 212-920-9918.

