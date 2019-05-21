Border Mayors Urge Congress to Fund Humanitarian Efforts in Cities

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 22 bipartisan mayors, representing cities on or near the southern border sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging support for funding and resources to help their communities address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border.

In the letter, Mayors asked that a portion of the supplemental funds to the disaster relief bill currently being discussed be specifically directed to those at the local level who are expending enormous resources to address the surge of migrants across the southern border.

As of April 30, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had apprehended 460,295 people on the southern border, with family units and unaccompanied minors accounting for 64 percent of apprehensions. In April alone, CBP detained over 100,000 migrants along the southern border. As many of these individuals and families wait for their formal asylum hearing, they are transported to communities across the southern region of the United States, primarily California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The letter states: "In the past six months, ICE has released over 168,000 migrants traveling as families in our border communities. Until they can connect with family or sponsors to arrange for travel, it is up to community nonprofits, faith-based organizations and local governments to provide shelter, transportation, food, and other services to these migrant families. Our local taxpayer funds are being expended to address the situation and our nonprofit and faith-based organizations are at, or exceeding, capacity."

See below for the full text of the letter:

May 21, 2019

The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Majority Leader

United States Senate

The Honorable Richard Shelby

Chairman,

Committee on Appropriations

United States Senate

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Minority Leader

United States Senate

The Honorable Patrick Leahy

Ranking Member

Committee on Appropriations

United States Senate

Dear Majority Leader McConnell, Minority Leader Schumer, Chairman Shelby, and Ranking Member Leahy:

We the undersigned represent local governments and municipalities across the southern border region of the United States. We write today to urge bipartisan support for funding and resources to help our communities address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border.

The migration of asylum seekers has significantly increased in recent months. In recent testimony before the Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Border Patrol Chief Carla L. Provost, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), stated that as of April 30, CBP had apprehended 460,295 people on the southern border, with family units and unaccompanied minors accounting for 64 percent of apprehensions. In April alone, CBP detained over 100,000 migrants along the southern border.

Many of these migrants request asylum in the U.S. Once processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, they are released until their formal asylum hearing, which can take weeks, or even months. In the meantime, these individuals and families are transported to communities across the southern region of the United States, primarily California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

In the past six months, ICE has released over 168,000 migrants traveling as families in our border communities. Until they can connect with family or sponsors to arrange for travel, it is up community nonprofits, faith-based organizations and local governments to provide shelter, transportation, food, and other services to these migrant families. Our local taxpayer funds are being expended to address the situation and our nonprofit and faith-based organizations are at or exceeding capacity."

For these reasons, we request that, as you consider allocating additional federal dollars and resources to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, you ensure that a portion of these funds are directed to those at the local level who are expending resources to deal with the ramifications of federal policy.

Sincerely,

Mayor Jerry Weiers Glendale, AZ

Mayor John Giles Mesa, AZ

Mayor Kate Gallego Phoenix, AZ

Mayor Greg Mengarelli Prescott, AZ

Mayor Mark W. Mitchell Tempe, AZ

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild Tucson AZ

Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls Yuma, AZ

Mayor Jesse Arreguin Berkeley, CA

Mayor Robert Garcia Long Beach, CA

Mayor Eric Garcetti Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Kevin Faulconer San Diego, CA

Mayor Patrick J. Furey Torrance, CA

Mayor Christopher L. Cabaldon West Sacramento, CA

Mayor Michael Hancock Denver, CO

Mayor Tim Keller Albuquerque, NM

Mayor Kenneth D. Miyagishima Las Cruces, NM

Mayor Alan Webber Santa Fe, NM

Mayor Steve Adler Austin, TX

Mayor Antonio 'Tony' Martinez Brownsville, TX

Mayor Mike Rawlings Dallas, TX

Mayor Dee Margo El Paso, TX

Mayor James E. Darling McAllen, TX

