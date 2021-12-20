Border Security: Assessment of the North American Market 2021-2028 - Mounting Demand for Unmanned Vehicles is the Major Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Border Security Market, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Environment and System" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 21,532.1 million by 2028 from US$ 16,562.82 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Mounting demand for unmanned vehicles are the major factor driving the growth of the North America border security market. However, low adoption of radar and laser border security systems across countries hinder the growth of North America border security market.



The US is the most affected country in North America in terms of number of infections which has led the government to impose various containment measure such factories shut down, travel restrictions, closure of international borders and lockdowns. Due to dependence on the global supply chain for supply of raw materials, there has been delays in execution of the Pentagon's major defense acquisition programs.

The region is expecting market recovery and economic improvement with the start of the COVID-19 vaccination. Although the companies in this region still has the risk of market uncertainties from tough business environment associated with the disruptions in supply chain, various factors such as government efforts like increased progress payments and payroll tax deferrals have helped the manufacturers to have a positive cash flow.

Segment Insights



The North America border security market is segmented on the bases of environment, system, and country.

Based on environment, the market is segmented into ground, aerial, and underwater. In 2020, the ground segment held the largest share North America border security market.

Based on system, the border security market is categorized as Laser Systems, Radar Systems, Camera Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Unmanned Vehicles, Wide-band Wireless Communication Systems, Command & Control (C2) Systems, Biometric Systems, and Others. In 2020, the Unmanned Vehicles segment held the largest share North America border security market.

Competitive Analysis



BAE Systems plc; Elbit Systems Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; Leonardo S.p.A.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Saab AB; Safran; Thales Group are among the leading companies in the North America border security market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2019, DMC Canotec announced the acquisition of United Carlton, a customer-centric reseller of managed print services.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Border Security Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. North America Border Security Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Mounting Demand from Unmanned Vehicles

5.1.2 Growing Investment in Advanced Weapon Systems

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Adoption of RADAR and Laser Border Security Systems Across Asian Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of Laser Weapon System for Fighter Aircraft

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Intelligent Surveillance System

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Border Security Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Border Security Market Overview

6.2 North America Border Security Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Border Security Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - By Environment

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Border Security Market Breakdown, By Environment (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Ground

7.4 Aerial

7.5 Underwater

8. North America Border Security Market Analysis - By System

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Border Security Market Breakdown, By System (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Laser System

8.4 Radar System

8.5 Camera System

8.6 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

8.7 Unmanned Vehicles

8.8 Wide-band Wireless Communication Systems

8.9 Command & Control (C2) Systems

8.10 Biometric Systems

8.11 Others

9. North America Border Security Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 North America: Border Security Market, by Key Country

9.1.3.1 US: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.2 Canada: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.3 Mexico: Border Security Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Border Security Market

10.1 Overview



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 New Developments



12. Company Profiles

(Key Facts, Business Description, Products & Services, Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Developments)

12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.2 Thales Group

12.3 FLIR Systems, Inc.

12.4 BAE Systems plc

12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.7 Saab AB

12.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.10 Safran



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzi02o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets