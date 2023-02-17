Border security market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% by 2027- Driven by growing concerns over data breaches- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global border security market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,142.06 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.33%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the border security market was valued at USD 43,028.25 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Border Security Market 2023-2027

Border security market - Five forces

The global border security market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model

Border security market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Border security market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (air, land, and sea) and component (laser, radar, camera, perimeter intrusion, and others).

The air segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Governments are moving forward with the development of air defense technology because air-based border security is highly resilient and adaptable to challenging operational conditions. This is in response to the changing regional geopolitical environment and growing national interest demands in a hostile region. Thus, air-based security platforms will fuel the growth of the global border security market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global border security market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global border security market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market is growing due to rise research and investments in border security development. Suppliers invest a lot of money in product development and research in order to continuously innovate and enhance their offerings. The expansion of the border security market in North America is being driven by the development and implementation of contemporary technologies including sensor-based detectors, improved laser systems, and shared intelligence networks throughout the forecast period.

Border security market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing concerns over data breaches are one of the major factors fueling the market growth.

The demand for border security is rising as geopolitical and regional crises are becoming more unstable leading to the incidence of privacy violations.

As a result, there has been increased procurement of patrol aircraft, surveillance aircraft, ground attack helicopters, amphibious aircraft and submarines to secure the border.

Moreover, the growing requirement to secure borders from any illicit stealing or smuggling will fuel the expansion of the worldwide border security market over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for the unmanned vehicle is the primary trend in the market. They are being increasingly used in numerous military applications.

They are being increasingly used in numerous military applications. Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and UAVs are all used in variety of tasks, including mapping and surveying, aerial photography and videography, asset inspection, search and rescue operations, exploration, and emergency response.

In addition, the military is quickly adopting unmanned ground, air, and undersea vehicles, which is anticipated to increase demand for efficient and sophisticated long-range obstacle detection and collision avoidance systems in the future.

These factors are expected to foster the growth of the global border security market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Lack of adequate training is the major challenge hindering market growth.

For duties in border security to be completed accurately, effectively, and safely, special training is required.

High adoption of advanced solutions and the lack of training and trained professionals have increased the complexity and magnitude of the entire border security infrastructure.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the global border security market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this border security market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the border security market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the border security market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the border security industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of border security market vendors

Border Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,142.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Cobham Ltd., Dignia Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safe Security Solutions, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Safran SA, and Textron Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

