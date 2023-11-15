Border Security Technology: Navigating the Future of AI-Integrated Surveillance

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Border Security Technologies: Emerging Trends, Key Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the border security technology market will exceed $70 billion globally in 2027; rising from $48 billion in 2022. Growing 47% over the period, the new report predicted that the adoption of AI-integrated technologies, such as advanced surveillance systems will be a key driver. However, this adoption is causing controversy, with campaigners raising concerns over privacy issues.



Border perimeter technologies, comprised of camera systems and perimeter intrusion detection systems, will account for 36% of market revenue globally by 2027, up from 26% in 2022. It found that countries are increasingly seeking automated border perimeter technologies to secure borders from the growing illegal movement of people.



Furthermore, the adoption of AI-integrated surveillance towers will be critical to driving growth, with the total value of camera systems globally expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2027; up from $10.1 billion in 2022. Surveillance towers are capable of creating a virtual border, detecting, identifying, and tracking threats over great distances.



AI-integrated surveillance towers are at the centre of growing concern by campaign groups regarding their potential to analyse the behaviour of the general population, possibly infringing upon people's human rights. These concerns may slow adoption unless addressed. Vendors must ensure that privacy regulations, such as GDPR, are adhered to and the population is made aware of the data protection measures in place to protect people's privacy.

The latest Border Security Technologies research provides detailed analysis of this evolving market growth for the forecast period. The report analyses major drivers of the market, such as growing defence budgets, the threat of terrorism, technological advancements and the increasing illegal movement of people across international borders.



Furthermore, this report on the advanced border security market focuses on the growing militarisation of the border security infrastructure; considering factors including the increasing use of unmanned vehicles, such as UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). Additionally, the research includes an extensive evaluation of company profiles for 16 border security technologies vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard.

The comprehensive analysis of this essential market report covers current market opportunities, market share, key recommendations and future prospects for the border security systems market. It also includes a comprehensive dataset for key border security technologies metrics, featuring total revenue of various forms of border security technologies:

Aerial Vehicles

Border Perimeter Technologies

eGates

Naval Vehicles

Port Security

Radar Systems

Software

UAVs

Market Dynamics: Through this comprehensive report, discover market drivers, key trends and challenges within the border security technologies market; addressing challenges posed by illegal activities, such as drug smuggling and the illegal movement of people, the potential benefits of increasing defence spending, and the increasing militarisation of border control in the border security market. The detailed analysis also includes a regional analysis examining the current development of the border security technologies market in 20 countries, as well as looking at contested borders and providing future prospects for enhanced border security.

Key Market Statistics

Market size in 2022: $48bn

Market size in 2027: $70bn

2022 to 2027 Growth: 47%

Competitor Leaderboard:

Key player capability and capacity assessment for 16 border security technology vendors in the defence sector, via the Competitor Leaderboard, including company profiles in the competitive landscape for:

ATOS

Controp Precision Technologies

Elbit Systems

General Atomics

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D)

IDEMIA

Indra Sistemas S.A

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Moog

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

SITA

Teledyne FLIR

Thales

