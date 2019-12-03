Border Security to take spotlight in MMA Fight with Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio in McAllen, Texas on Saturday, December 7 in a Most Anticipated Fight of the Year

MCALLEN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tito Ortiz will fight Alberto Del Rio at the Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas on December 7 in what is expected to be a most anticipated fight of the year as the Legendary UFC Champion squares off with the First WWE Champion from Mexico. Ortiz, who hails from Huntington Beach, California, trained for nineteen weeks in preparation for his fight against Del Rio, who fled Mexico for the United States yet is opposed to securing the Southern Border. "Tito Ortiz is one of the smartest, branded athletes in the world and he has been extremely intelligent in how he has managed his brand in such a way that he is the perfect representative of this country and its values," says Tito Ortiz's brand manager and Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker, "and this is a fight that you will not want to miss."

Tito Ortiz versus Alberto Del Rio in McAllen, Texas on Saturday, December 7

Ortiz, who had announced his retirement from the sport last November, re-emerged recently after signing a multi-fight deal with Combate Americas. 44-year-old Ortiz has fared well recently with wins over Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen in the past two years. "I mean, he's got the balls to step in there with me, that's why I trained nineteen weeks for this fight," said Ortiz, when speaking about Del Ri and is so confident that he is going to win in the first round that he has put up $50,000 of his own money towards charity.

"He's a bigger guy, so I expect it to be a tough fight, but I'm coming in there like a raging bull. I'm going to take his head off," says Ortiz.

Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto - What Side Are You On? is available in every household in the U.S., live on pay-per-view television for $29.99 on all cable television providers as well as DIRECTV and DISH TV, as well as on mobile phones via the FITE TV app, to fans worldwide!

