Border Therapy Services - Providing Physical Therapy Without The Need For Referrals

Direct access helps to shorten the window between patient's first pain, and when they are assessed and begin treatment. Many therapists have a doctorate in their field and are highly trained to notice signs of a condition that may fall outside of scope of our practice, allowing us to make a call in the instance that pain needs the attention of a physician or further imaging.

When patients are seen early, their plan of care can be shorter, number of visits lower: ultimately saving money and time when compared to a progressed state of discomfort. Patients get the peace of mind knowing they'll be seen by highly trained professionals.

Border Physical Therapy provides treatment for all parts of the body, such as back pain and sciatica, hip, shoulder, elbow, pelvic, neck, foot and ankle pain, headaches, and overall chronic pain.

We operate 10 convenient outpatient clinics near you in the El Paso-Las Cruces area and offer complimentary pain consultations with immediate availability same day or next day appointments.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is focused on acquiring private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, direct marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations. For more information, visit allianceptp.com.

SOURCE Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

