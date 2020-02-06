Border Therapy Services Announces New Clinic In El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Border Therapy Services and Alliance Physical Therapy Partners are pleased to announce the opening of their new outpatient rehabilitation clinic located at 1300 Murchison Drive. The new location is centrally located with easy access to patients residing in Central, East and West side. Patrick Brandon, PT, DPT, Cert. MDT will be the clinical director of our 2100 sq. ft. facility that is located on the third floor of the El Paso Day Surgery Center. The new clinic offers a large rehabilitation space with upgraded therapeutic equipment to get you back to work or play as quick as possible. The facility will service several health provider groups, bringing quality care and convenience to a location near you. The clinic offers complimentary pain consultations with immediate availability same day or next day appointments for patients.

"This new Border Therapy Services location provides the quality care you can expect to rehabilitate an injury, improve mobility and get rid of pain at a location close to your home or work." Remarked Brandon who brings over 30 years of experience in orthopedics and sports medicine, providing thousands of treatments to patients and athletes all over the country. Brandon received his Master of Physical Therapy from the St. Louis University and his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) from A.T. Still University. Brandon is McKenzie certified and has experience in K1, K2 Kinesio Taping and the Graston Technique.

Our team provides treatment for all parts of the body, such as back pain and sciatica, hip, shoulder, elbow, pelvic, neck, foot and ankle pain, headaches, and overall chronic pain.

With the addition of the Murchison location, Border therapy now operates 11 convenient outpatient clinics near you in the El Paso-Las Cruces area and offers complimentary pain consultations with immediate availability same day or next day appointments.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is focused on acquiring private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, direct marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations. For more information, visit allianceptp.com.

