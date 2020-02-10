Border Therapy Services Announces New Clinic In Las Cruces, New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Border Therapy Services and Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is pleased to announce the opening of their new outpatient rehabilitation clinic located at 3330 Rinconada Blvd. The new location will service several health provider groups, bringing quality care and convenience to the communities of Sonoma Ranch, Metro Verde, Dona Ana, Hatch, White Sands, and Mesa Grande of Las Cruces. The spacious facility is located in the shopping center across from Walmart on Rinconada Blvd. next to Sonoma Dental and Health 360 MD. The new clinic offers a large rehabilitation space with upgraded therapeutic equipment including an in ground pool for aquatic therapy services. The clinic offers complimentary pain consultations with immediate availability same day or next day appointments for patients.

"Border Therapy is delighted to offer our patients a brand new clinic with upgraded equipment," said Anna Tucker, Clinical Director and Physical Therapist for Border Therapy Services. "The new clinic is opening in response to a high demand from patients and physicians in the area."

Anna Tucker, MPT has been named the new Clinic Director and brings many years of experience in orthopedic outpatient care. Anna received her Master of Physical Therapy from the University of Texas at El Paso and her Bachelor of Science in Biology from New Mexico State University. Anna is Bilingual, McKenzie certified and specializes in orthopedic and sports conditions. She enjoys getting to know each patient to provide one and one care that meets their unique needs. Additionally, Border Therapy has added Marisa Bautista, DPT and Brianne Madrid, PTA to the new clinic. Marisa Bautista, DPT earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from UTEP and is certified in dry needling and LSVT. Brianna Madrid, PTA graduated with a kinesiology degree from New Mexico State University and received her Physical Therapy Assistant Certification from San Juan College in Farmington, NM. Both clinicians enjoy treating a variety of orthopedic and neurological conditions.

With the addition of the Rinconada location, Border therapy now operates 11 convenient outpatient clinics near you in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is focused on acquiring private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, direct marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations.

