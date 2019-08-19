"Borderline" Becomes Southeast Asia's First Contemporary Artwork to be Acquired by France's Guimet Museum

Over the last century, the Guimet Museum has been continually developing its collection to offer visitors a comprehensive view of Asian art history and civilization. The museum has over 50,000 objects on display in a 55,000-square-meter area.

Yen Khe is an internationally recognized actress having starred in many movies directed by the award-winner Tran Anh Hung. Throughout her career, she has combined interior architecture and design with her passion for films and has created numerous cinematic designs featuring innovative aesthetics.

"Borderline" is a future-oriented Asian art piece. Like lines in a poem, the artwork's design creates an imaginary world using contemporary design to explore Vietnam's traditional culture. On the spire of a non la, a traditional Vietnamese hat, runs a floral motif that blends into the lacquer background, behind which the barbed wire fence is shown with gold leaves. The vivid red and orange colours recall the secular architectural heritage of pagodas while displaying the effervescence of Vietnamese society.

Prior to "Borderline", Hanoia has notably worked as the designer and manufacturer of timeless art pieces such as the vintage egg-shelled Vespa in celebrations of Vespa 70th anniversary; or the special gift from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to former French President François Hollande during his official visit to Vietnam.

About Hanoia

Well known in Vietnam as the leading Haute-lacquer house, Hanoia is a trusted name by many international luxury brands, including the top luxury houses in Paris. Entrusted with the traditional know-how and a distinct flair for modernity, Hanoia stands out having successfully conjugated Vietnamese ancestral knowledge with contemporary designs. Within each item from masterpieces to everyday artworks, is the soul of Vietnam represented by their unique forms, striking colors and elegant patterns.

With eight stores nationwide, Hanoia has been continuously striving since its inception to establish a truly exceptional house of premium Vietnamese craft products.

