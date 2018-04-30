BorderX Lab Hires Feintuch Communications for PR and Marketing Support

Feintuch Communications will implement an integrated strategic relations program to build brand, retailer and business community awareness of BorderX Lab's leading solution for Western brands and merchants targeting the Chinese market. BorderX Lab currently partners with more than 50 merchants, including Saks, Peter Thomas Roth, Finish Line, Forzieri and Everlane, to bring a catalog of more than five million different products to Chinese consumers via the company's iOS and Android Beyond App.

"Our mission is to bring the American and European lifestyle to the worldwide middle class by removing the barriers between international merchants and the millions of middle class consumers that have previously been hard for them to reach," said Dr. Albert Shen, CEO and co-founder, BorderX Lab. "We deal with the currency, language and cultural issues, so merchants can gain easier access to lucrative markets without the risk. Meanwhile, consumers in China—and soon other parts of the world—can be assured they are getting authentic goods at reasonable prices."

The Feintuch Communications BorderX Lab team consists of Henry Feintuch, president; Doug Wright, senior account director; and Richard Anderson, senior managing director. The group has an enormous amount of fintech, e-commerce and related industry experience, including current work for Klarna, MPower Financing and BasisCode.

"BorderX Lab and its Beyond App represent a high-tech, best-in-class solution for global consumers seeking authentic Western goods that are fairly priced," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "We look forward to partnering with this market leading team to educate U.S. brands and merchants, generate sales leads and build business/financial community awareness."

About BorderX Lab, Inc.

BorderX Lab, headquartered in Silicon Valley and with offices in Shanghai, China, is the leading cross-border e-commerce solution for Western brands and merchants targeting the Chinese market. The company's mission is to connect American and European retailers with the global middle class. BorderX Lab's advanced technologies include AI and bots to make global commerce automatic, intelligent, and interactive. For more information, please visit www.borderxlab.com .

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B-to-B and B-to-C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

