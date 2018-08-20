BorderX Lab Opens New York City Office and Taps Nancy Zhang as Manager and Head of Partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border e-commerce tech company BorderX Lab, Inc.(www.borderxlab.com) has opened an office in New York City to increase its presence in the New York fashion and apparel industry and help raise visibility for its Beyond app.

BorderX Lab's Beyond app is the leading cross-border e-commerce solution for western brands and merchants targeting the explosive global middle-class Chinese consumer market with products in the fashion, beauty, healthcare and lifestyle categories. The opening of an office in New York City is seen by the company as a crucial step in enabling it to engage with major market participants and emerging brands in these product categories. It follows May's announcement of a successful Series B financing round led by Kleiner Perkins which raised $20m.

Heading up the new office is Nancy Zhang, newly hired as head of partnerships, New York. In addition to managing the new location, she will serve as a key liaison between the company and New York's fashion and retail communities.

"New York City is the hub of the fashion and beauty industries, and we will benefit greatly by being closer to c-level decision makers that are wrestling with the challenge of how to most effectively reach international consumers," said Albert Shen, co-founder and CEO, BorderX Lab. "We are very pleased to have Nancy, with her deep experience and proven track record of success in e-commerce and the China market, as a key catalyst for this market."

Over the course of her career, Zhang established herself as an experienced retail and e-commerce fashion apparel executive with expertise in opening China cross-border sales for foreign brands and retailers. She comes to BorderX Lab from Moda Operandi, where she was global vice president of sales and led the VIP stylist and customer experience teams in New York, Los Angeles, London and Dubai.

Previous to that, Zhang worked for boutique fashion retailer OTTE New York for five years where she managed global marketing and online strategy for its retail locations and e-commerce operations. There, she developed integrated retail and global e-commerce, launched private-label brands and opened the China market via local language social media and distribution partnerships.

To date, BorderX Lab has partnered with more than 60 merchants, including Saks, Peter Thomas Roth, Barneys New York, Finish Line, Forzieri and Everlane to bring a catalog of more than 5,000,000 products to Chinese consumers, who have downloaded the company's iOS and Android apps more than four million times. The company has generated tens of million in new sales for its top merchant partners in 2017 and has been profitable since Q3 2017.

About BorderX Lab, Inc.

BorderX Lab, headquartered in Silicon Valley and with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Jiangsu Provinces, China, is the leading cross-border e-commerce solution for Western brands and retailers targeting the Chinese market. The company's mission is to connect American and European merchants with the global middle class. BorderX Lab's advanced technologies includes machine learning and artificial intelligence bots to make global commerce automatic, intelligent and interactive. Investors include Kleiner Perkins, Hillhouse Capital Group, CBC (China Broadband Capital), Welight Capital and iFly Venture Capital. For more information, please visit www.borderxlab.com.

