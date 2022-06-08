Borea Construction, Canada's leader in renewable energy construction, opens its first US office in Albany, New York

QUEBEC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Borea Construction (Borea), Canada's leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) service provider in the renewable energy sector, is pleased to announce the opening of its first US-based office in Albany, New York. Building upon its extensive experience in delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, production, and customer service, Borea is bringing its unique wind and solar expertise to the American market.

The Company is behind one-third of all renewable energy developments in Canada, with 70+ projects totaling over 6,800 megawatts (MW), including landmark utility-scale infrastructures such as Whitla Wind and Strathmore Solar.

With the opening of this new office, Borea is well positioned to service clients across the United States, offering the comprehensive pre- to post- renewable energy construction services the Company is renowned for, from conceptual development and implementation to commissioning.

A Growing North American Presence

"Borea distinguishes itself by its strong, all-encompassing in-house capabilities. With decades of experience in the renewable energy construction industry, we have developed a far-reaching expertise that allows us to offer state-of-the-art, innovative, and adapted solutions at the lowest levelized costs," says Marc Richard, Senior vice president at Borea. "This new presence on US soil establishes Borea as one of the few EPC contractors fully dedicated to the renewable energy industry to cover the entire North American territory."

The Albany office is managed by Richard Ortiz, Vice-President, USA. With 25+ years of experience in construction, including 15 years in renewables, Mr. Ortiz is responsible for the recruitment, planning, and execution of the company's US operations. "We are currently building a top-tier team of business development, engineering and on-site talent to service our American clients", declares Richard Ortiz. "Borea offers a dynamic and stimulating environment, deeply anchored in learning and development opportunities, and with a strong focus on safety."

An Entire Program Dedicated to Safety

Borea is one of the few contractors in the world to commit to a behavior-based safety program. Managed by an independent steering committee, the program focuses on the identification of positive and negative practices so they can be reinforced or changed. Providing alignment across the business, these safety guards have resulted in a significant decrease in incidents and lost-time since the program's creation in 2013. Through continuous improvement, they also help Borea consistently offer industry-leading safe workplaces for its employees and clients.

In the spirit of its commitment to health and safety, Borea continues to innovate and strengthen its North American presence. In support of its highly qualified group of 200 professional and 500 site employees, Borea is looking for motivated, resourceful, and diverse new team members. To learn more about current job opportunities, click here.

About Borea Construction

Borea Construction (Borea) is the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) service provider in the Canadian renewable energy sector, with offices in Canada and the United States. Since 2006, the Company has led the construction of more than one third of Canada's wind and solar developments, producing 6,800 megawatts of clean electricity – enough to power 1 million homes annually. With decades of experience in renewable energy construction, Borea has developed a unique, comprehensive expertise to support its customers in all phases of their wind and solar projects, from conceptual development and implementation to commissioning. Borea is a subsidiary of Pomerleau, one of Canada's largest construction companies and top employers. To learn more about Borea, click here.

SOURCE Borea Construction, ULC