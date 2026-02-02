Boreal Stargazing Week Lights Up Northern Minnesota, Feb. 9-15

Celebrate one of the world's largest dark sky regions through stargazing and educational programs statewide

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, visitors and students alike are invited to experience one of the world's largest dark sky regions – right here in Minnesota. Boreal Stargazing Week, held Feb. 9–15, is an annual statewide celebration of northern Minnesota's remarkable night skies, featuring in-person stargazing events and free virtual educational programming.

Co-led by Voyageurs Conservancy and Friends of the Boundary Waters , this year's theme, "Art of the Night Sky," highlights how science, creativity, and conservation come together under the stars. Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness collectively form one of the largest dark sky regions on the planet, offering unparalleled opportunities for stargazing and nighttime exploration along the Minnesota-Canadian border.

Boreal Stargazing Week brings together night sky experts, enthusiasts and students for both in-person and virtual programming. Events include winter stargazing hikes, snowshoe and ski outings, telescope demonstrations, astrophotography, and other activities exploring the connection between art and astronomy. Each year, the program reaches 40,000 students nationwide, engaging classrooms from Minnesota, Maryland, California, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and beyond.

Programming is presented by Voyageurs Conservancy , Friends of the Boundary Waters , Starry Skies North , the National Park Service (NPS) , Superior National Forest, Expeditions in Education , Polar Polers Ski Club , the Wood Lake Nature Center and The Bell Museum , which work together to promote public appreciation of dark skies and their protection.

A schedule of Boreal Stargazing Week events, locations, and registration details are available at voyageurs.org/stargazingweek or friends-bwca.org/stargazing . Highlights include:

Community Events Across Minnesota

From Voyageurs and the Boundary Waters to the North Shore and Twin Cities, Boreal Stargazing Week offers a variety of ways to experience Minnesota after dark through star parties, guided night hikes, snowshoeing and ski outings, plus campfire programs beneath one of the world's largest dark sky regions.

Kickoff Event: Twin Cities Dark Sky Party, Richfield Community Center, Feb. 6

Richfield Community Center, Feb. 6 Ely Area Art and Astrophotography Night Hike, Feb. 10

Feb. 10 Painting the Universe for Boreal Stargazing Week , Duluth Planetarium, Feb. 12

, Duluth Planetarium, Feb. 12 Let's Go to Jupiter with Astro Bob, Voyageurs National Park, Feb. 13

Voyageurs National Park, Feb. 13 Star Party: When Stars Align, Carver, Feb. 13

Carver, Feb. 13 Love Written in the Winter Sky , Voyageurs National Park, Feb. 14

, Voyageurs National Park, Feb. 14 Sam Zimmerman Virtual Art Talk: "Our Relatives at Night," Virtual Webinar, Feb. 14

Virtual Webinar, Feb. 14 Valentine's Day Cross Country Ski & Stargazing, Voyageurs National Park, Feb. 14

Voyageurs National Park, Feb. 14 Oberg Mountain Candlelit Snowshoe , Lutsen, Feb. 14

, Lutsen, Feb. 14 Bell Museum Space Fest: A Love Letter to Earth, Falcon Heights, Feb. 14 and 15

Nationwide Virtual School Programming

Boreal Stargazing Week offers free livestreamed sessions for K–12 classrooms nationwide. Students and educators will learn from NPS experts and partners about dark sky regions, the cultural and scientific importance of the night sky, and ways communities can help protect it.

Step Outside: Your Guide to the Winter Night Sky , Feb. 9: Introduction to winter stars and constellations, led by a NASA Solar System Ambassador.

, Feb. 9: Introduction to winter stars and constellations, led by a NASA Solar System Ambassador. Through Ice and Stars: Stories Beneath the Northern Sky , Feb. 10: Explore winter in Voyageurs and discover Indigenous connections through ice fishing and stargazing.

, Feb. 10: Explore winter in Voyageurs and discover Indigenous connections through ice fishing and stargazing. The Northern Lights: Inspiration in the Boundary Waters, Feb. 12: Learn why the Boundary Waters is a Dark Sky Sanctuary and how to spot stars from your backyard.

Quotes from Partners

"Minnesota's dark skies are celebrated for their beauty, wildlife and ecosystem value, and Boreal Stargazing Week turns them into a space for learning, storytelling, and shared stewardship," said Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director, Voyageurs Conservancy. "At a time when communities across our state are carrying a great deal, the night sky offers a chance for solace – an opportunity to pause, look up, and reconnect."

"There are countless ways to experience the Northwoods after dark," said Alison Nyenhuis, education director, Friends of the Boundary Waters. "During Boreal Stargazing Week, students and community members can enjoy snowshoe and ski outings, gaze through telescopes, meet astronomers, and dive into hands-on activities that blend art, science, and the magic of truly dark skies. These in-person and online programs can help people discover why Minnesota is home to one of the world's largest International Dark Sky Sanctuaries."

About Voyageurs National Park and Voyageurs Conservancy

Established in 1975, Voyageurs National Park is a water-based national park spanning more than 218,000 acres in northern Minnesota and is a certified International Dark Sky Park. Voyageurs Conservancy, the park's nonprofit partner, works with the National Park Service to support conservation, education, recreation, and visitor experiences while protecting the park's wild character.

About Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Friends of the Boundary Waters

For 50 years, Friends of the Boundary Waters has been the voice of Minnesota's pristine wilderness, protecting the 1.1-million-acre Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of crystal-clear lakes, rivers, and boreal forest. From our beginnings as a grassroots movement, we have grown into a powerful community of stewards and adventurers. Today, our work exists at the intersection of people, community and wilderness, where we engage and activate people from all walks of life.

Event Funding Acknowledgement

Funding for this project's education program was provided in part by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR), and by a grant from the National Park Foundation.

