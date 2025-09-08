Borealis Foods Receives National Recognition and Reports Strong Q2 Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS), a leading food science innovator, proudly announces that its Chef Woo® high-protein ramen has earned top honors from two of the food industry's most respected tastemakers.

Following a national triple-blind taste test, Chef Woo was awarded the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal for Superior Taste by Chefs In America, the nation's longest-standing independent culinary endorsement organization. The judging panel of over 6,500 professional chefs recognized the standout flavor, quality, and innovation of Chef Woo's Roasted Chicken, Tequila Lime, and Baja Chili ramen — making Chef Woo the only ramen brand in the U.S. to receive this distinction.

"Chef Woo has successfully formulated a line of instant ramen that goes beyond the basic 'cup of noodles,'" said a representative of Chefs In America. "This brand stood out for its bold flavors, culinary versatility, and commitment to plant-based protein — all with exceptional taste and accessibility."

Adding to its accolades, Chef Woo was also named an Editor's Top Pick by Food & Beverage Magazine in its August 2025 issue. Recognized under the Best in Sips & Snacks feature, this award highlights standout products for 2025, hand-selected by editors for exceptional innovation, taste, and consumer appeal.

"These two recognitions validate the heart of our mission: making nutritious, affordable, and craveable meals available to all," said Reza Soltanzadeh, CEO of Borealis Foods. "We're thrilled to see Chef Woo leading the way in redefining instant meals with both culinary credibility and consumer excitement."

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenue grew to $7.2 million , up 36% compared with $5.3 million in Q2 2024.

, up 36% compared with in Q2 2024. Gross profit increased to $514,888 versus $422,322 last year. Excluding depreciation and amortization, Q2 non-GAAP gross profit would have been $988,759 , up from $818,000 .

versus last year. Excluding depreciation and amortization, Q2 non-GAAP gross profit would have been , up from . Total SG&A expenses for the quarter declined 31% to $3.9 million , compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, as Borealis was able to improve sales and marketing spend efficiency while also reducing training and general and administrative expense.

CEO Commentary

"We are experiencing significant tail winds in the business as our higher-margin SKUs roll out both nationally and internationally, and we are seeing extraordinary demand across both retail and foodservice channels" said Soltanzadeh. "With expanding consumer adoption, major retail traction, and strong recognition from leading food authorities, Borealis is positioned for accelerated growth."

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ: BRLS) is a pioneering, integrated food science and manufacturing company with a mission to disrupt and elevate the ready-to-eat meal and dry soup categories by offering premium and super-premium, nutritious products. Known for popular ramen noodle brands like the high protein Chef Woo®, Ramen Express®, and Woodles®, Borealis Foods brings innovative fusion flavors from diverse culinary traditions, creating delicious and nutritious meal options for consumers. With U.S.-based production facilities, the company's portfolio reflects a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

An essential aspect of Borealis Foods' success is its strategic partnerships with prominent national and international food producers, retailers, and distributors. Serving as an innovation partner to global food leaders, Borealis Foods leverages these collaborations to expand its offerings, enhance technological capabilities, and deliver food products that embody its values of healthy nutrition and innovation.

For more information on Borealis Foods, please visit https://borealisfoods.com/ .

