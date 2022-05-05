Boréas Technologies Introduces Latest Award-Winning Haptics for Mobile, PC and Consumer Products During Display Week 2022

Firm Unveils the Future of Immersive and Personalized Experiences

BROMONT, Québec and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boréas Technologies, a pioneer in ultra-low-power high definition (HD) piezo haptic semiconductors, will give a sneak peek of the next generation of touch, haptics and immersive experiences during Display Week 2022 .

From haptic technology for mobile gaming to advanced touch user interfaces in smartphones, Boréas will showcase and provide demos of its latest award-winning products from May 10-12 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Booth #221.

Boréas products on display will include:

Piezo Haptic Trackpad , the first trackpad module that helps PC manufacturers meet rising demand for richer, more responsive tactile experiences in trackpads that are slim, light and cost-efficient. The award-winning technology is featured in the recently-released GlideSense , the first trackpad module to take advantage of Microsoft's operating systems-level support for haptic trackpads in Windows 11 machines.

SmartClik 3.0 Phone with NexusTouch, designed to advance touch user interfaces in smartphones. The award-winning NexusTouch leverages Boréas' ultra-low-power driver, piezo actuators and software technology to enable a host of customizable touch experiences.

SmartClik Gaming Phone, an integrated development platform using piezo adaptive trigger buttons that lets Android smartphone designers turn the phone's edges into an interactive touch zone for realistic gameplay. SmartClik Gaming Phone leverages Boréas' ultra-low-power driver, piezo actuators and software technology to enable a host of customizable touch experiences for gaming smartphones. Boréas is the first in the industry to use piezo haptics for this application.

BOS1901 Development Kit, designed to evaluate the operation of the BOS1901 piezo haptic drivers. This plug-and-play USB-powered kit appears as a USB audio device for computers that allow quick and easy generation of waveforms using Audacity® audio software for haptic prototyping. This feature-rich dev kit includes a low-power integrated circuit, source code for easy customization, and much more.

"All four products have proven extremely successful for our customers who rely on our technology to help create the next generation of interactive user experiences," said Boréas CEO Simon Chaput. "Haptic technology is really changing the game of usability for many devices and is becoming an increasingly important part of our daily digital lives. With the haptics market expected to grow by $15.84 billion between 2021 and 2025, we will continue to develop products that further enhance immersive and personalized experiences for generations to come."

About Boréas Technologies

Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100, Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company's ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, Calif., May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

