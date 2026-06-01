BoreDM Announces Series A Growth Investment From Five Elms Capital

Investment to Accelerate Innovation and Expand BoreDM's Platform Capabilities for Geotechnical & Geoenvironmental Industries

BoreDM has received a growth investment from Five Elms Capital, accelerating the company's mission to build the definitive unified platform for geotechnical and geoenvironmental data management.

The investment will fund a significant expansion of BoreDM's product capabilities, including intelligent log digitization, automated data processing across geotechnical, environmental, and construction materials testing workflows, and AI-assisted field tools, alongside targeted go-to-market growth to serve an expanding customer base.

Five Elms Capital brings deep experience scaling vertical SaaS businesses and will support BoreDM as it continues to grow and innovate across the geotechnical industry.

PHOENIX, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoreDM, a leading provider of cloud-based borehole logging, geotech data management, and subsurface reporting software, today announced a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The partnership will accelerate BoreDM's product roadmap with expanded AI-assisted features across field data capture, lab workflows, and subsurface data intelligence, while expanding the team to better serve a rapidly growing customer base.

Investment to Accelerate Innovation & Expand BoreDM's Capabilities for Geotechnical & Geoenvironmental Industries Post this BoreDM Company Logo

Geotechnical engineering sits at the foundation of nearly every major infrastructure project, yet the software powering the field has lagged far behind. BoreDM was founded to change that: to bring the speed, structure, and intelligence of modern software to borehole logging and subsurface data management, and to give field teams, project managers, and data analysts a single platform that works as hard as they do. Founded by Louis Aaron, BoreDM has built a reputation as the most intuitive and field-ready borehole logging platform available, trusted by geotechnical firms ranging from regional consultants to global enterprises, including deployments across 18 state Departments of Transportation. As the industry increasingly recognizes the value of structured, digital subsurface data that is constrained in legacy tools, BoreDM is firmly positioned to serve firms ready to make the move to a modern platform.

"Geotechnical data is some of the most valuable data in engineering; it underpins every design decision, every risk assessment, every project that breaks ground," said Louis Aaron, Founder & CEO of BoreDM. "Our goal has always been to make that data easier to capture, easier to trust, and more useful downstream. With this investment, we can go much further, much faster."

With Five Elms' backing, the company will accelerate a broad expansion of its core platform capabilities, including intelligent log digitization, expanded lab functionality, automated data processing across geotechnical, environmental and construction materials testing workflows, and adaptive data quality tools. BoreDM will also deepen integrations with the analysis, modeling, and collaboration tools geotechnical engineers rely on daily, with a focus on making BoreDM the central platform that connects every part of a team's subsurface workflow. To support customers through every stage of that journey, the company will grow its dedicated customer success team, ensuring firms get the most out of the platform from day one and over time.

Reed Edwards, Principal at Five Elms Capital, commented on the investment: "The team at BoreDM has built a platform that fully captures the massive complexity of geotechnical data management and the needs of the people using these tools every day. This market has been underserved for too long, and we're proud to partner with Louis and the team as they build the platform defining the future of geotechnical data management."

About BoreDM

BoreDM is the leading cloud-based platform for geotechnical borehole logging and subsurface data management. Designed for the way geotech teams actually work, in the field, across project teams, and under deadline, BoreDM gives engineers a single, modern system for capturing, managing, and sharing borehole data with confidence. Trusted by geotechnical firms, environmental consultants, and public agencies across North America and Australia, BoreDM helps teams log faster, collaborate in real time, and deliver professional-grade reporting from any device. For more information, please visit boredm.com.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product, and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

SOURCE Five Elms Capital