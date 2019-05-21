Boredom Eraser Launches New Platform That Connects Parents to Businesses That Cater to Kids for Stress-Free Activity Planning

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of Boredom Eraser's website, now busy parents have a new all-in-one platform for finding great deals on kids activities from local businesses as well as book and pay all in one spot. Boredom Eraser, which is a one-of-a-kind platform, vets and verifies each business to assure they have a good safety record so that parents can have peace of mind. Parents can register for free and search for anything they want to set up for their kids including things like tutoring and dance lessons. It's a comprehensive site for kids activities.

Boredom Eraser

The website was started by Marta Drausel, a mom of three girls who was tired of endless searches across multiple websites to find special deals on activities for her daughters. She knew there had to be a simpler, more efficient way.

"That was the start of Boredom Eraser," says Drausel. "We are filling a gap in the market. With my marketing background I know how to connect with and put businesses in front of their target audience while also helping busy moms find and connect to kids activities and deals. Whether it's a day off of school or a special event like a birthday party, now millions of parents can benefit from one-stop, stress-free planning."

Businesses also benefit from being a part of the Boredom Erase platform. Boredom Eraser provides businesses a dashboard where they customize their information, waivers, services, schedule, and prices and can run deals at any time that will be searchable by zip code or category. Because businesses will be in front of parents who are actively searching for kids activities and deals, it's also helping them to increase their marketing reach and revenue.

