Boren Novakovic Appointed EVP and Managing Director of One Click Retail

"As I take the lead at One Click Retail during this pivotal time of expansion and integration, I am pleased to announce that One Click Retail is now able to offer 1st and 3rd party sellers SKU-level Amazon sales and share tracking, promotional analysis, and traffic and conversion in Spain, Italy and Japan for the first time," explains Boren Novakovic, EVP and MD of One Click Retail and CEO of PlanetRetail RNG. "We will continue to expand our market-leading eCommerce data and insights across new territories while we develop additional best-in-class solutions to power brand growth not just on Amazon but across the entire retail landscape. Giving our brand-manufacturer customers the technology, tools and strategic insights to help their brands grow at the speed of the digital market is at the core of our on-going expansion of markets, products and resources."

Mr. Novakovic will also be responsible for integrating the two companies under the direction of Ascential plc as they bring their vision of creating the world's most comprehensive, accurate and actionable eCommerce strategy and analytics proposition to fruition. He will report to Michael Lisowski, COO of Ascential.

"Boren is an exceptional leader with proven ability to scale companies and build teams," states Michael Lisowski, COO of Ascential. "His background in running eCommerce for leading consumer brands has given him an intuitive grasp of the metrics manufacturers need to be successful. I look forward to supporting Boren and the One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG teams as they seek to deepen and extend their market leading customer propositions."

Spencer Millerberg, who founded One Click Retail in 2013 and led the company through and beyond its acquisition by Ascential, will remain with Ascential in a product development role to innovate the next-generation of eCommerce data analytics tools. He will be working collaboratively with Danny Silverman CMO at Clavis Insight, which was acquired by Ascential December 2017, and a dedicated product development team.

"I am excited to take on this critical new role – combining the market's most accurate sales and share data with the most comprehensive digital shelf proposition will create unparalleled insight for our customers," explains Millerberg. "I also look forward to supporting Boren in his new capacity as both Managing Director of One Click Retail and Chief Executive Officer of PlanetRetail RNG, and have every confidence that his customer-centric style of management will be of great benefit to OCR and its customers."

About One Click Retail

One Click Retail is a leader in eCommerce data measurement, sales analytics and search optimization for brand manufacturers in North America and Europe. Using a combination of website indexing, machine learning and proprietary software to estimate weekly online sales and traffic figures with 90%+ accuracy down to the SKU level, One Click Retail has developed one of the most accurate, trusted and reliable data platform in the marketplace. The One Click Retail Product Suite provides 1st and 3rd party business intelligence across the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Macy's, and Home Depot. The world's top brands—such as Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Nestle, Philips, and Sony—rely on One Click Retail insights to drive sales and profitability across eCommerce. For more information, visit www.oneclickretail.com.

About PlanetRetail RNG

PlanetRetail RNG is a global intelligence and advisory business exclusively focused on digital retail. We track over 2,000 leading retailers and have built a proprietary and globally comparable macro-economic model, with over 4.5 million data points. Through applying out STEIP methodology, we identify winning strategies that give our clients competitive advantage in understanding where to play and how to win. 18 of the top 20 global retailers and hundreds of global brands work with us to identify and drive the future of retail and consumer purchase. For more information, visit www.planetretailrng.com

About Clavis Insight

Clavis Insight is a global leader in online channel insights for product manufacturers, and a principal innovator at the forefront of the eCommerce analytics revolution. The company has developed a powerful framework - 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ - for organizing and prioritizing eCommerce analytics and actions to drive online channel success for brands. Global manufacturers use their daily eCommerce analytics and insights to drive sales in their categories online, to optimize content for brand equity enhancement, protection and product information compliance, and to deliver consistent, unified reporting on online retailer brand presence and performance. For more information, visit www.clavisinsight.com.

Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG are Ascential plc brands.

Media Contact:

Pola Hallquist

Apothecary Communications for One Click Retail, PlanetRetail RNG and Clavis Insight

phallquist@apothecarycommunications.com

1-866-213-9210 x801

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boren-novakovic-appointed-evp-and-managing-director-of-one-click-retail-300636915.html

SOURCE One Click Retail

Related Links

http://oneclickretail.com

