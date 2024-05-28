Borg-Warner Trophy® and $440,000 Rolling Jackpot Awarded to 2024 Indianapolis 500 Winner Josef Newgarden

"BorgWarner is always excited to be a part of this racing tradition. We're proud to recognize and celebrate racers from across the globe," said Lissalde. "We're honored to present Josef with this trophy for the second year in a row, along with the rolling jackpot prize, highlighting his dedication and commitment to motorsports."

Newgarden crossed the yard of bricks 0.3417 seconds ahead of O'Ward. 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon of New Zealand was third and 2016 winner Alexander Rossi from the United States was fourth on an afternoon that saw 49 lead changes amongst 18 drivers.

To commemorate his 2024 victory, Newgarden's face will be added to the 5 feet and 4 ¾ inches, 110 pound sterling silver trophy. With his win, Newgarden also claims the BorgWarner $440,000 rolling jackpot cash prize, resetting the pot to $20,000 for the 2025 race. The jackpot has not been claimed in 22 years since Helio Castroneves in 2002, who was also driving for Team Penske at the time. Newgarden is only the sixth driver since the first Indy 500 in 1911 to win back-to-back Indy 500s, other drivers include Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954) and Al Unser (1970-1971).

"There's no guarantee that you'll ever be victorious at the Indy 500, because you can't win without the fastest car and the best team. I'm so grateful this team was able to break through last year and then again this year," said Newgarden. "Someone had to reset the jackpot, and I'm glad it was my car the number 2 Shell team, because it was a team victory in every way."

The historic and iconic Borg-Warner Trophy has been presented to each Indy 500 winner for 88 years, first debuted by Eddie Rickenbacker, the previous owner of IMS, in 1936. Commissioned the year prior, the trophy was designed by Robert J. Hill and Spaulding-Gorham, Inc. of Chicago, and continues to serve as a symbol of success in the racing world today.

Beyond presenting the trophy, BorgWarner has a long-established relationship with the Indy 500 race. BorgWarner's Engineered for Racing (EFR™) turbochargers have powered every NTT INDYCAR SERIES® vehicle since 2012. The EFR turbochargers have the capability to accelerate the vehicles to over 200 mph throughout the race, providing unmatched levels of power and speed.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

The Borg-Warner Trophy, BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy, and BorgWarner Championship Team Owner's Trophy are trademarks of BorgWarner Inc.

