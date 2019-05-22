Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Announces Debut Of Moneyline Bar & Book With Adjacent Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge
Atlantic City's market-leading resort invests over $12 million in the addition of new sports entertainment venue and nightlife experience debuting June 29
May 22, 2019, 11:38 ET
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa today announced the June 29 opening for Moneyline Bar & Book and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge. Adding more than $12 million in development to the casino-resort, the debut reinforces Borgata's position as the market's leading destination for sports and entertainment.
Designed by Nelson Worldwide with the sports enthusiast in-mind, guests are welcomed into Moneyline Bar & Book by a 40-foot wide by 11.5-foot tall LED video wall with 17 additional 98-inch and 86-inch displays surrounding the 8,000-square-foot venue. A 35-foot-long bar with 19 built-in slot machines centers Moneyline under a distinctive light feature inspired by a coach's playbook. Guests can grab a seat at the bar in a flex-back gaming stool or choose one of several high-top tables with device-charging capabilities, plush U-shaped booths, or elevate their experience with banquette seating in the VIP lounge. In addition to six betting windows, guests may place their bet at one of Moneyline's interactive sports betting kiosks.
More than a sports book, Moneyline will serve as Borgata's newest destination bar complete with a dining program by Executive Chef Tom Biglan featuring mouth-watering items like Braised-Sirloin Chili, Giant Bavarian Pretzel with Stone Ground Mustard, Fried Fish Tacos, and the signature Moneyline Burger. The menu will be complemented by a 24-tap craft beer list, nightly entertainment and signature programming that offers something for everyone.
"Since Borgata arrived in the market more than 15 years ago, we have maintained a steadfast dedication to property growth and development, and we believe our new concepts confirm our position," said Marcus Glover, President & Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "When conceiving Moneyline and Level One we knew we wanted to provide our guests with an experience that was more than a transactional venue for sports wagering. We felt Borgata's guests deserved something that would advance the market by bringing together sports, culinary, entertainment, gaming, and nightlife into a destination experience they can enjoy seven nights a week."
The all new Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge joins Borgata Nightlife's roster as an intimate venue for high-end gaming, curated entertainment, and innovative cocktails. Connected to Moneyline through an escalated corridor, Level One's design features a pop of Peacock greens, copper, and cork-inspired wallcoverings. Featuring glass link chandeliers over four blackjack tables, the 3,600-square-foot venue will offer customizable seating with lounge chairs, sofas, and ottomans for private groups. The place to see and be seen before and after a night out in Atlantic City, Level One will showcase a one-of-a-kind cocktail menu by master mixologist Craig Schoettler.
Just steps away from Premier Nightclub, Level One will reignite Borgata's nightlife brand presenting a space for experiential cocktail programming and table service packages with live music and DJ entertainment scheduled throughout the week. On game nights, the lounge will offer guests a more exclusive viewing experience to the nearby Moneyline, with the added ability to play blackjack as they take in the event.
Borgata made history last June when it became the first Atlantic City casino to accept a legal sports wager under new sports betting regulations in New Jersey. Since accepting that inaugural bet, Borgata launched the BorgataSports.com website and mobile sports-betting app. In partnership with GVC Holdings, BorgataSports.com features a full range of U.S. and selected international sports with customers able to sign-up, deposit and withdraw cash directly from their mobile devices from any location in New Jersey. As part of the MGM Resorts International portfolio, Borgata brings the wealth of the company's sports book experience to its operation. MGM Resorts has more than 25 years of sports wagering operations experience in Nevada, where the company's resorts combine to write more than 4 million sports wagers each year with annual handle in excess of $1 billion.
