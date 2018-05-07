Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Announces Summer-Long 15th Birthday Celebration

"As Borgata celebrates 15 years as both leaders and innovators in the Atlantic City market, we are excited to present an entire summer of programming that truly encapsulates what makes Borgata the preeminent travel destination on the East Coast," said Marcus Glover, President and Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "Since entering the market in 2003, Borgata has made it our mission to grow and invest in not only our property and product, but our team members and guests; offering an unrivaled experience to anyone who walks through our doors."

Headline Concerts:

15 years after blazing a trail as a leading entertainment destination, Borgata continues to bring world-class artists to Atlantic City with a highly sought-after lineup that rivals some of the country's top venues. Borgata today announced the addition of Cher, Barry Manilow, Dave Chappelle, Camila Cabello, and a second Ringo Starr performance to an already stellar summer lineup that includes Britney Spears, Sebastian Maniscalco, Halsey, Kings of Leon, Jerry Seinfeld, and Earth Wind & Fire, among others.

Ringo Starr: Famed Beatles drummer Ringo Starr adds a second Borgata show on Friday, June 1st in The Music Box theatre. Ringo's sold-out Event Center performance will take place on Saturday, June 2nd. Beginning Thursday, May 31st, Borgata will host a pop-up art gallery featuring pieces created by Ringo and benefitting his Lotus Foundation. The gallery will take place adjacent to Borgata Baking Company in The Retail Piazza, Thursday through Saturday. Tickets for Friday's show go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Dave Chappelle: American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will return to Borgata's Event Center for the first time in 12 years on Friday, June 1st. This not-to-be-missed show will be performed as an in-the-round audience experience, a first for Borgata Entertainment. Ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as No. 9 in their "50 Best Stand Up Comics of All Time," Chappelle is an Emmy- and Grammy-award winning artist as infamous for his unique brand of comedy as he is for his ferocious personality. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Break-out comedian and Borgata favorite Sebastian Maniscalco returns this summer for an unprecedented 10 sold-out shows on June 22-24 and June 29-July 1 in The Event Center. Distinguished by The New York Times as having his "own brand of panache," Maniscalco is a natural born-storyteller with a keen self-awareness of his innate talent.

Barry Manilow: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Barry Manilow brings his iconic artistry to The Event Center on July 6-7 in a series of performances that are sure to delight "fanilows" of all ages. The shows will be presented by Old Homestead in celebration of their 15 years with Borgata. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Britney Spears: For the first time, pop princess Britney Spears will bring her Piece of Me Tour to Borgata's Event Center for three sold-out shows on July 19-21. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, Spears was named by Billboard as one of the world's best-selling music artists and continues to break records hit-after-hit.

Camila Cabello: Fifth Harmony's break-out star Camila Cabello brings her chart-topping solo career to Borgata's Event Center on Monday, July 30th to perform fan favorites like "Havana" and "Never Be the Same." Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Cher: International superstar Cher brings her Classic Tour to The Event Center on August 17-18. This marks the Goddess of Pop's first time performing on-stage at Borgata and a legendary return to Atlantic City. Tickets go-on sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Savor Borgata Culinary Series Presents:

Committed to diverse, creative, and renowned dining experiences, Borgata offers a wide array of signature restaurants under one roof, featuring a culinary roster of distinguished chefs and restaurateurs – including Wolfgang Puck (American Grille), Bobby Flay (Bobby Flay Steak), Michael Symon (Angeline), Geoffrey Zakarian (The Water Club), Michael Schulson (Izakaya), and Greg and Marc Sherry (Old Homestead.) This summer, Borgata unveils a full calendar of Savor Borgata Culinary Series events featuring an outdoor food festival, sunset barbecue, and exclusive celebrity-chef hosted dinners and tasting events.

Old Homestead 15th Birthday Dinner: Old Homestead restaurateurs Greg and Marc Sherry will celebrate 15 years with Borgata in a commemorative multi-course dinner prepared by Executive Restaurant Chef Romeo DiBona and paired with a selection of fine wines. Honoring traditions old and new, Old Homestead's 15th Birthday Dinner will offer two seatings on Friday, July 6th at 5:30 and 8:30pm. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Borgata Birthday Bash: Celebrating 15 years as Atlantic City's premier resort, The Chew co-host and Angeline Chef/Partner Michael Symon will host an outdoor Birthday Bash complete with festival games and activities, carnival-style food and drink, live music by Lost in Paris, and community engagement. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment throughout the day for guests to ring in Borgata's 15th year. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, May 11th.

Izakaya 10th Birthday: Philadelphia chef extraordinaire Michael Schulson (Sampan, Double Knot, Harp + Crown), is celebrating 10 years since his first restaurant, Izakaya, made its Borgata debut. Join Michael for a signature dinner complete with Japanese BBQ specialties, comfort foods, and sushi, complemented by inventive sake cocktails on Friday, August 3rd. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, June 1st.

Sunset Party with Wolfgang Puck: Enjoy a Pan-Asian BBQ with culinary legend and Borgata Chef/Partner Wolfgang Puck (American Grille) during a summer sunset at The Water Club's awe-inspiring outdoor pools on Saturday, August 11th. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, June 1st.

Casino Promotions:

With over 161,000-square-feet of gaming action, thrill-seekers can look no further than Borgata for non-stop slots, tables, and poker excitement. As an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination, Borgata offers the Company's award-winning M life Rewards loyalty program, presenting members with personalized offers, exclusive benefits, and special access across MGM Resorts' expansive portfolio. Home to Atlantic City's largest poker room, only Racebook, and more than 3,000 slot machines, Borgata offers monthly gaming tournaments and casino promotions – and this summer is no exception. Borgata's Birthday will feature inaugural promotions like 15X Slot Dollars® and $15,000 Every 15 Minutes, as well as a 15 Carats Hearts on Fire Sweepstakes and a $15,000 Borgata Poker Birthday High Hand. More information, including event dates, will be announced at theborgata.com in the coming weeks.

Special Events:

Borgata's unique brand of hospitality exudes from every detail, all conceived with guests' ultimate travel experience in mind. Offering something for everyone with everything under one roof, Borgata continues its Birthday celebration with specially crafted hotel and spa packages, an online sweepstakes, and LGBTQ-friendly events.

OUT at Borgata Presents PRIDE BINGO: OUT at Borgata and The Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance presents PRIDE BINGO on Saturday, September 1st inside The Event Center. The bingo event – emceed by RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars winner, Trixie Mattel – will feature comedy and drag performances by Trixie and guests, as well as a special live performance by "It's Raining Men" singer Marsha Wash. Guests are invited to celebrate pride at this fabulous and campy event that supports the Miss'd America drag show pageant and features signature cocktails, hilarious drag queen antics, and the chance to win real Borgata prizes like overnight stays, dinners, spa treatments, and the Grand Prize $1,500 Borgata Gift Card. Tickets go on-sale at theborgata.com on Friday, June 1st.

Borgata Birthday Hotel Package: Experience Borgata this summer to celebrate fifteen years as Atlantic City's premier resort with a hotel package designed with Borgata's guests in mind – including an overnight stay in a Classic Room, one complimentary daybed rental for two at Borgata's Outdoor Pool, a $50 dining credit, and two 15th Birthday keepsake t-shirts. Starting from $299 per night, this package is available Sunday through Thursday from June 17th through September 27th, bookable beginning May 14th.

Spa Toccare Crystal Anniversary Menu: With its 2003 debut, Borgata introduced the destination spa experience to Atlantic City with the 36,000-square-foot Spa Toccare, followed by the 2008 debut of Immersion Spa at The Water Club. Crystal is the traditional gift for 15 years and Borgata's spas are celebrating their milestone summer with a special menu of treatments – including a Crystal Healing Stone Massage, Diamonds in the Rough Facial, and a Shellac & Crystals Manicure. This special menu will be available Sunday through Friday from June 1st through September 30th, bookable beginning May 14th.

Borgata 15th Birthday Sweepstakes: This June, Borgata will launch a summer-long sweepstakes with prizes totaling over $15,000. Guests will be invited to enter online at theborgata.com for a chance to win daily instant prizes and weekly grand prizes including concert tickets, overnight stays, dining credits, and spa treatments. More information will be announced at theborgata.com in the coming weeks.

