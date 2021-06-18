Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Launches "MGM Direct To Borgata" Air Service From Up To 75 Departure Cities Into Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers from up to 75 departure cities across the U.S. can now escape to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, MGM Resorts International's destination resort on the East Coast, with flight service via Sun Country Airlines® into Atlantic City International Airport (ACY). Through MGM Direct, the company's charter program, Atlantic City's market-leading casino resort is now offering convenient nonstop jet service from markets such as Clearwater, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; Buffalo, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Detroit, Michigan, and more.

"Introducing Atlantic City as a Sun Country Airlines destination is a celebrated milestone for MGM Direct. Since launching the exclusive charter program with MGM's Beau Rivage resort in Gulfport-Biloxi in 2008, we have hosted tens of thousands of guests as they enjoy a getaway," said MGM Executive Director of Charter Services Sean Farrell. "In addition to bringing new and returning visitors to Borgata for unparalleled travel experiences, the air program benefits greater Atlantic City as visitors dine in area restaurants, visit its bustling Boardwalk, enjoy day life and nightlife entertainment, and participate in outdoor activities on the famous New Jersey beaches."

"The expansion of Borgata's flight service through ACY on Sun Country Airlines significantly increases the airport's charter offerings and affords more passengers convenient access to Atlantic City," said Tim Kroll, director of Atlantic City International Airport. "The program is valuable to introducing the market to a greater number of communities throughout the U.S."

Borgata's charter flights to Atlantic City International Airport will operate on a Sun Country 173-seat 737-800 aircraft. Packages starting at $553 per person include roundtrip airfare, deluxe accommodations for three nights, and roundtrip ground transportation between the airport and Borgata. Reservations for the air-inclusive travel packages may be made by calling 1.866.755.7117.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination and market-leading casino resort, offering an unparalleled travel and entertainment experience on the East Coast. Features and amenities include 2,000 luxurious hotel rooms and suites; 106,000 square feet of meeting and event space; 161,000 square feet of gaming space; 2,400-seat Event Center; 1000-seat Music Box theater; Premier Nightclub; two race and sports books; 11 retail boutiques; 13 fine dining and casual restaurants; Spa Toccare, connected to an indoor pool and adjacent outdoor garden; a Roman-style outdoor pool and Borgata Beer Garden. The Water Club at Borgata features 800 guestrooms and suites; Immersion Spa, a two-story spa and infinity-edge indoor lap pool on the 32nd floor; 18,000 square feet of meeting and event space; two indoor and two outdoor heated pool with distinct experiences; and five boutique retail shops. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey. For more information, please visit theborgata.com.

