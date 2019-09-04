Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa To Enhance Hotel And Guest Experience
Atlantic City's market-leading resort to introduce new Lobby Bar, VIP check-in, and redesigned Fiore Suites
Sep 04, 2019, 10:41 ET
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination, today announced an investment of more than $14 million into enhancing its hotel experience with the addition of the Lobby Bar and adjacent VIP check-in, as well as a redesign of over 300 Fiore Suites.
Scheduled for completion in September, the all-new Lobby Bar and complementary VIP check-in will present hotel guests with an enhanced sense of arrival from the moment they begin their Borgata experience. The 1,700-square-foot space will include three large-screen televisions, coffee service featuring Lavazza products, and a curated tapas and cocktail menu. With interior design by Avenue and architecture by Nelson Worldwide, the scene will present a fresh take on classic Art Deco with lyrical undertones in a polished speakeasy ambiance. Featuring illuminated custom wood and brass details, the bar will be surrounded by modern lounge seating upholstered with luxurious velvet fabrics in deep jewel tones. On weekends, the venue will transform into a vibrant piano bar for guests to enjoy live entertainment in an inviting atmosphere.
"Borgata's commitment to property growth and development is unrivaled in Atlantic City," said Marcus Glover, President & Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "The reinvention of our business has been a core principle since our 2003 debut, and we are pleased to continue developing the type of engaging product that our guests have come to anticipate. By enriching our hotel product, we are ensuring each guest enjoys an optimal Borgata experience that begins as soon as they walk through the door."
Taking inspiration from Borgata's coastal surroundings, the redesigned Fiore Suites will represent a distinctive departure from other hotels in the region. Designed by MGM Resorts Design & Development with architecture by Nelson Worldwide, the highly sought-after suites will combine a symphony of distinctive colors and textures to create a seaside getaway that blends efficient luxury with absolute comfort. Each suite will be outfitted with a custom entertainment center featuring stone countertops, gold-dusted sconces and USB charging ports, while a series of blues and calming neutrals envelop the suite's sleek furniture pieces. A total of 312 Fiore Suites will be redesigned by early 2020.
Borgata recently debuted a new sports entertainment venue, Moneyline Bar & Book, and nightlife experience, Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, reflecting a $12 million investment.
ABOUT BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA:
Located in Atlantic City's Marina District, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa features 2,000 guest rooms and suites; 106,000 square feet of event space; 161,000 square feet of gaming; 187 table games; 2,825 slot machines; a 75+ table poker room; a race and sports book; 11 retail boutiques; 5 acclaimed fine dining restaurants by renowned chefs; 10 casual dining options; a 54,000 square foot spa; 20,000 square foot indoor/outdoor pool and garden; 32,000 square foot outdoor pool; 4 signature nightlife experiences; and parking for 7,100 cars. The market-leading resort also features Atlantic City's first cosmopolitan hotel experience, The Water Club at Borgata, with 800 guest rooms and suites; a 36,000 square foot spa; 6 designer retail boutiques; and 5 heated indoor and outdoor pools. Borgata offers online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites, www.BorgataCasino.com, www.BorgataPoker.com, and www.BorgataSports.com. Borgata is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information about Borgata, please visit www.theborgata.com or follow Borgata on Facebook and Twitter.
