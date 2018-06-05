Borghese is #OutForMud

Borghese skincare is simultaneously unveiling their #OutForMud campaign through partnerships with Grace Atwood of The Stripe and Byrdie, and with a New York press event featuring a flash mob wearing mud masks. The dancers wore "Everything Else Can Wait" T-shirts, a nod to the brand's ardent support of self-care as a necessity, not a luxury.

The campaign aims to highlight the all-inclusive aspect of the four unisex mud masks, made to address every skin concern – and to be used alone or together for multi-masking. Borghese used modern technology and innovative ingredients, coupled with the efficacy of the original formula, to deliver a line of Fango Mud Masks that cater to a variety of desired results: calm (Riparativo), brighten (Uniforme), purify (Active) and moisturize (Delicato).

@BorgheseRoma | #OutForMud

ABOUT BORGHESE

Self-care isn't a luxury in Italian culture, it's a necessity. Indulgence nourishes the soul + spirit, and radiates from within. So reach for that second glass of wine, buy those shoes, splurge on that pricey workout class and above all, unplug daily to quiet your mind and love your skin. Everything else can wait.

Pro tips:

Leave the mask on for 2-5 minutes | Fangos can be used on face AND body | Apply it thick, like you're icing a cake

THE FOUR NEW FANGO MASKS ARE ALLERGY TESTED AND PARABEN-, TALC-, AND PHTHALATE-FREE:

Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask – The advanced version of the OG formula counteracts signs of environmental pollution and continues to purify, exfoliate and minimize the appearance of pores.

Advanced Fango Delicato Mud Mask – This updated formula gives skin an added boost of hydration. With properties that specifically lock in moisture, skin is left refreshed.

Fango Riparativo Mud Mask - A nutrient-rich treatment, this mud mask calms cranky, stressed-out skin and helps minimize the appearance of pores.

Fango Uniforme Mud Mask – The heavy lifting mask, Uniforme provides incredible brightening benefits for even the most dull and tired skin.

Availability

$48, SaksFifthAvenue.com & Borghese.com

PRESS CONTACT: MudCampaign1@borghesemail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borghese-is-outformud-300659391.html

SOURCE Borghese

Related Links

http://www.borghese.com

