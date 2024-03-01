BorgWarner Announces Appointment of Chief Accounting Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) ("the Company") today announced that Amy Kulikowski has been appointed Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Kulikowski reports directly to Craig Aaron, whose appointment as Chief Financial Officer is effective today. Ms. Kulikowski comes to BorgWarner with more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting, most recently with Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. as its Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Kulikowski is a CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner