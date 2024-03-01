BorgWarner Announces Appointment of Chief Accounting Officer

News provided by

BorgWarner

01 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) ("the Company") today announced that Amy Kulikowski has been appointed Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Kulikowski reports directly to Craig Aaron, whose appointment as Chief Financial Officer is effective today. Ms. Kulikowski comes to BorgWarner with more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting, most recently with Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. as its Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Kulikowski is a CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan. 

About BorgWarner
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. 

SOURCE BorgWarner

Also from this source

BorgWarner Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2024 List

BorgWarner Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2024 List

BorgWarner has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the ...
BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

BorgWarner has begun eMotor rotor and stator production for XPeng Motors, a leading Chinese Smart EV company. The product will be used on the X9 MPV...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics