BorgWarner Awarded on Forbes World's Top Companies for Women 2024 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on the Forbes list of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 29th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes' website.

"BorgWarner is extremely proud to receive this recognition from Forbes and hold such high rank among top women-inclusive companies around the world," said Tania Wingfield, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "At BorgWarner, we are constantly striving to create an environment that empowers and supports women, and we are honored to be a place where women feel valued and truly want to work."

The World's Top Companies for Women 2024 have been chosen among multi-national corporations that were evaluated in multiple globally administered independent surveys of approximately 100,000 women in 37 countries. Over 750,000 data points were collected. The final analysis is based on three scores:

Employer Brand Score : Women were asked to rate how their employer performs across a series of gender-related topics. In addition, they were asked to rate their overall willingness to recommend their employer and assess them across other, more general, workplace satisfaction questions. Women were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

Leadership Score: Objective criteria (i.e., the presence of a female CEO and the share of board/executive committee positions filled by women) were gathered via extensive desk research.

Based on the results of the study, BorgWarner is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

