BorgWarner Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2024 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 13th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers as we pride ourselves on fostering an environment that people are proud to work in," said Tania Wingfield, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "We know that our people above all else enable us to charge forward and create the best mobility solutions, and we strive to constantly meet and exceed their workplace satisfaction."

America's Best Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

The final score is based on two types of evaluations:

Personal – Given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations

Public – Given by friends and family members of employers, or members of the public who work in the same industry (also known as indirect evaluations), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

The result is two sub-lists: one for "Mid" sized organizations (those with 1,000 to 5,000 employees) and "Large" sized organizations (those with more than 5,000 employees).

Based on the results of the study, BorgWarner is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

