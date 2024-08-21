BorgWarner Awarded on the Forbes List of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 for Third Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024, marking the third consecutive year the company has made the list. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on August 20th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. The ranking is open to companies from all industry sectors. Around 4.4 million employer evaluations were considered. The consideration of data from 3 years allowed a robust differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year. An employer's final score is determined on a state-by-state basis and is built upon two types of employee evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Employees' willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Public Evaluations: Recommendations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry- also known as indirect evaluations.

Based on the study results, BorgWarner is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as one of Michigan's Best In-State Employers by Forbes. This continued recognition exemplifies our constant efforts to provide employees tools to promote well-being and create an innovative and empowered workforce," said Tania Wingfield, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "We know that in order to charge forward and execute our strategy, we need to support our employees and communities throughout this transition."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

