BorgWarner Awarded on the USA TODAY America's Best Climate Leaders 2024 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on USA TODAY's list of America's Best Climate Leaders 2024. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 30th, 2024, and can be viewed on the usatoday.com.

The America's Climate Leaders of 2024 award is based on a two-step process. First is the application and research phase. Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available. To be considered for the award, a company must meet the following criteria:

The company is headquartered in the USA . The company had revenue of at least $50 million in 2022. Independent emission reporting with data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 for the years 2020 and 2022. In case a CDP rating is available, the score had to be at least C. Broader environmental record (e.g. no oil exploration, non-GHG pollution, or deforestation).

The second step is the data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

Based on the results of the study, BorgWarner is ecstatic to be recognized on USA TODAY's list of America's Best Climate Leaders 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Climate Leader by USA TODAY as environmental sustainability is a key focus in every part of our business and a focus for every person in our company," said Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Battery Systems, Environmental Sustainability Lead. "Our Charging Forward strategy aligns with a low-carbon emissions future, increasing production of electric and hybrid vehicle components in pace with the market, and emitting lower emissions from vehicles on the road. We know that to create a cleaner, more energy-efficient world, we must continue embracing sustainable practices not just in the products we make, but also in how we make products, the materials used, and the suppliers with whom we partner."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

