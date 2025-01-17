BorgWarner Awards Baby Borg Trophies to Josef Newgarden and Roger Penske for 2024 Indianapolis 500 Win

"Presenting the Baby Borg trophies is an exciting tradition we look forward to every year, and it being back-to-back wins for Josef and the 20th win for Roger makes it even more special," said Joseph Fadool, Chief Operating Officer, BorgWarner. "Both of these men's legacies will live on in the world of racing, but the personalized trophies serve as commemorative keepsakes, showcasing their dedication and success."

The second addition of Newgarden's likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy, crafted by William Behrends, was unveiled back in December 2024 at a ceremony in downtown Indianapolis. The Trophy was commissioned in 1936 and features every Indy 500 winner, with Newgarden being the 111th face. The Baby Borg was first created in 1988, with the Championship Team Owner's Trophy™ established in 1998.

"To win the Indy 500 back-to-back was beyond my wildest dreams. It's not a given that you'll show up to the Indianapolis 500 and find success, but my team and the entire organization put in the effort and hard work to have the fastest cars," said Newgarden. "I can't wait to go back to Indy this year. I believe that we can win three in a row and I'm not worried about jinxing it because I know we can get the job done."

In addition to Newgarden, Team Penske owner Roger Penske was presented with the Championship Team Owner's Trophy to commemorate his 20th Indy 500 win. Penske is the most successful Indy 500 owner in history, and his impressive win count spans six decades beginning in 1972 with Mark Donohue. Of the 20 victories, there have been 14 individual winning drivers, and Newgarden (2023, 2024) joins Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988,1991) and Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009) as the only drivers to win the Indy 500 more than once while driving for Penske.

"At Team Penske, our greatest asset is our human capital; the knowledge and experience of our team, along with the continuity and commitment with our partners creates our competitive advantage," said Penske. "To be associated with the Borg-Warner Trophy is amazing and so special for us, because we know the hours and hours of dedication that goes into it."

With his win in 2024, Newgarden joined just five other drivers ever to win back-to-back Indy 500s, including Wilbur Shawn in 1940 and 1941, Mauri Rose in 1947 and 1948, Bill Vukovich in 1953 and 1954, Al Unser in 1970 and 1971, and Helio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002. Newgarden will attempt to make history in 2025 as the only driver with three consecutive Indy 500 wins.

