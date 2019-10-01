BorgWarner Celebrates Production of 70 Million Starters in South Korea

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner passed a major production milestone at its manufacturing facility in Changnyeong, South Korea, completing production of its 70 millionth starter on Aug. 1, 2019. To celebrate this remarkable record, all employees came together for a one-day event after it was achieved. The 70 millionth starter was given to the employee who produced the first product ever in the Korean plant.

"We at BorgWarner are proud to achieve this goal as it shows the success of our starter technology. We combine state-of-the-art technology and extensive engineering expertise with local production for our customers," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "We would like to thank our employees in Changnyeong. Without their dedication and the excellent work they have done during the past 22 years, this would not have been possible. Their commitment should enable us to reach the 100 million mark by 2029."

BorgWarner's plant in Changnyeong began producing starters in December 1997. By providing global OEMs with its advanced and highly efficient products, the business grew rapidly and a first milestone was reached in May 2002, when 10 million starters were manufactured. Up until now the plant has served a total of 43 OEMs across 21 countries.

The company's starting motor products are characterized by their robust drive system and ability to withstand the most extreme thermal conditions imaginable. Long life and Change of Mind for stop/start applications allow better fuel economy and CO 2 reductions. BorgWarner delivers its high performing starter product line for light vehicle as well as commercial vehicles.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

