BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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BorgWarner

Apr 30, 2026, 06:30 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2026, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on June 1, 2026.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner

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