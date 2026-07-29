New eTurbo™ program expands BorgWarner's electrified boosting business with a major OEM

New generation features remote power electronics for greater integration flexibility

Delivers 20 kW of continuous electrical power and up to 30 kW peak, providing instant power and enabling energy recuperation

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded a new eTurbo™ program with a major European OEM for an advanced hybrid passenger car application, further strengthening BorgWarner's leading position in electrified boosting technologies. Production is scheduled to begin in 2029.

BorgWarner Secures New eTurbo™ Program with Major European OEM

"This new award underlines the strength of our eTurbo™ technology and the trust our customers place in BorgWarner's electrified boosting solutions," said Dr. Volker Weng, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbos and Thermal Technologies. "By continuing to evolve our proven 400-volt eTurbo™ platform, we are helping our customers meet some of the industry's most demanding requirements for performance, efficiency and emissions compliance."

The BorgWarner eTurbo™ is an electrically assisted turbocharger that integrates a high-speed electric motor directly on the turbo shaft to actively drive the compressor. The system eliminates turbo lag, enables significantly faster boost pressure build-up, and delivers 20 kW of continuous electrical power and up to 30 kW peak for both performance enhancement and energy recuperation. Excess exhaust energy is converted into electrical energy and fed back into the vehicle's high-voltage system rather than being lost through a conventional wastegate.

The new program is based on a continuous evolution of BorgWarner's proven eTurbo™ platform currently in series production. A key new feature is the introduction of remote power electronics, which allow flexible positioning within the vehicle and engine compartment, supporting integration into the most challenging packaging environments. Designed for operating speeds of up to 145,000 rpm and exhaust gas temperatures above 1,000°C, the system combines advanced cooling strategies with high-performance silicon carbide based power electronics to ensure efficiency, durability and reliability under the most demanding operating conditions.

Beyond performance, the eTurbo™ plays an important role in helping automakers meet upcoming emissions regulations such as Euro 7 (EU7), Super Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV), and China National 6b Emissions Standards (C6b) by eliminating fuel enrichment at high load, reducing exhaust backpressure and converting otherwise lost exhaust energy into usable electrical power. With proven series production and extensive field experience, BorgWarner remains the only supplier offering a 400-volt eTurbo™ in series.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the possibility that our turbocharging technology will not achieve their intended benefits; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, commodity availability and pricing; conditions in the automotive industry; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors, including original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, and our ability to innovate in response; potential future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by wars or other geopolitical conflicts; our dependence on automotive and truck production, which is highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; impacts of any future strikes involving any of our OEM customers and any actions such OEM customers take in response; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, including tariffs and export restrictions, and their impacts on the Company, its customers and its suppliers; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims, or governmental investigations, including related litigations; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks discussed in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner