Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

News provided byBorgWarner
Jul 29, 2026, 16:15 ET
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:
What: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
When: August 5, 2026 @ 9:30am Eastern Time
Where: www.borgwarner.com/investors
How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (www.borgwarner.com/investors)
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.
WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com
SOURCE BorgWarner
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