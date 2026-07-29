Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

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BorgWarner

Jul 29, 2026, 16:15 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:           BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
When:          August 5, 2026 @ 9:30am Eastern Time
Where:         www.borgwarner.com/investors  
How:            Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (www.borgwarner.com/investors)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com 

SOURCE BorgWarner

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