Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

When: August 5, 2026 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where: www.borgwarner.com/investors

How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at ( www.borgwarner.com/investors )

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

SOURCE BorgWarner