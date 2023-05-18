Accident-free working hours exceeds one million at BorgWarner Dixon located in Illinois , US

BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde and President and General Manager Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems Joseph Fadool presented award at special ceremony

Local organizations and summer program chosen for award fund

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's manufacturing site in Dixon, Illinois, US has been awarded the 2022 CEO's Safety Excellence Award after recording over one million accident-free working hours. The site continued their commitment to safety by achieving ISO 45001 certification in December 2020. This is the second time BorgWarner Dixon has been awarded the CEO's Safety Excellence Award, with the first back in 2020.

BorgWarner Dixon Awarded CEO’s Safety Excellence Award, Recorded Over One Million Accident-Free Working Hours

"I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of all our employees here in Dixon, who have embraced our safety-first culture and made Dixon a benchmark for safety in our region and across BorgWarner," said Ricardo Hernandez, Plant Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. "Safety isn't trivial – it takes commitment and engagement by every employee as we strive to be the safest plant in BorgWarner."

While presenting the award during a special celebration on May 4, 2023, Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner, added, "To me, safety is a mindset about caring about yourself; about caring about others. It's a mindset about continuous improvement. I congratulate you for having that mindset as a group and as a community."

In addition to recognition for the site, the award includes a prize of USD $20,000 that is traditionally distributed to local charities selected by the winning site. This year, the prize fund was split between three organizations: Dixon PADS Homeless Shelter, United Way Summer Eats program, and Dixon Firefighters Charitable Association. Dixon PADS Homeless Shelter provides shelter, food, education and more to homeless individuals and families to aid in the goal of independent living. United Way Summer Eats program offers free meals to children and teens during the summer when school is out. Dixon Firefighters Charitable Association, which have offered their expertise in fire safety for several Global Safety Days at BorgWarner Dixon, plan to use the donation for fire prevention educational supplies.

BorgWarner Dixon has been operating for over 60 years, currently manufacturing exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves, EGR coolers and actuators with approximately 300 employees.

