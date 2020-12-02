BorgWarner Inc. Awarded on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 2nd, 2020 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. BorgWarner Inc. is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021.

"BorgWarner is proud to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer of BorgWarner Inc. "Each of our 48,000 employees globally play a part in achieving our sustainability goals by supporting our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world, living the BorgWarner beliefs and partnering with and reporting to stakeholders."

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 99 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 48,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; and other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

www.borgwarner.com

