AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Further validating that its efforts to build a diverse and inclusive culture are delivering results, BorgWarner today announced that it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI expanded in 2020 to represent 42 countries and regions. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.

BorgWarner included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

"At BorgWarner, we are proud of our longstanding commitment to embracing equality and creating a culture that doesn't tolerate gender bias," said Felecia Pryor, BorgWarner Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are honored to be a part of Bloomberg's respected index and appreciate the precedent it sets for businesses globally as we continue to strive for increased inclusivity."

Most recently, BorgWarner joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, which is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Over the years, the company has developed several programs aimed at increasing its dedication to diversity and inclusion including the company's Women in Leadership program, which focuses on nurturing women with high potential at every level of their career by giving them an array of opportunities to hone their strengths and leadership skills.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. BorgWarner was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI } .

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

