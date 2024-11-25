BorgWarner Included in Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Engineers 2025 List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded as America's Best Employers for Engineers 2025! This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on November 20th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes.com.

"BorgWarner is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers for engineers as we strive to foster an innovative and collaborative culture that encourages creative problem solving," said Tania Wingfield, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. "At BorgWarner, we know that our talented, diverse workforce is our greatest asset and the foundation for future success. We are constantly striving to invest in the growth and development of all employees with programs that advance their leadership abilities, technical skills and resilience."

America's Best Employers for Engineers are identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 28,000 U.S. employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry).

Based on the results of the study, BorgWarner is honored to be recognized on the Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Engineers 2025. This recognition serves to reinforce that your company values employee satisfaction, career growth opportunities, competitive compensation, and a strong workplace culture for engineering professionals.

With initiatives such as Power To Evolve and leadership development training programs, BorgWarner continues to invest in the future of its workforce, ensuring that employees feel valued and empowered, and is an ideal place for innovative minds.

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

