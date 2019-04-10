BorgWarner Named a 2019 PACE Awards Winner for Innovative Dual Volute Turbocharger

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, BorgWarner has been recognized as an Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Awards winner, this year for its revolutionary dual volute turbocharger for gasoline engines.

Jason Stein and J Ferron of Automotive News award Mike Ausbrooks (center) of BorgWarner a 2019 PACE award

The new dual volute turbocharger was specifically engineered for gasoline engines in light-duty vehicles with aggressive transient response targets. The company's new turbocharger delivers a noticeably quicker engine response time when accelerating from low speeds. The dual volute geometry allows for the complete segregation of engine exhaust pulsations so more exhaust energy is available to the turbine wheel, compared with traditional twin-scroll turbochargers. By offering superior exhaust gas pulse separation, the dual volute design delivers a 10 percent improvement in time-to-torque compared to traditional twin-scroll turbochargers with no perceptible turbo lag, while also increasing system efficiency. General Motors is the first OEM to put this innovative technology in a production vehicle, the 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck models powered by GM's 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

"Pursuing innovation is fundamental to BorgWarner's technology development approach and a key way we showcase our leadership in boosting solutions that meet our customer's individual needs," said Robin Kendrick, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. "We are extremely honored to be recognized by the prestigious Automotive News PACE Awards program for our engineering team's remarkable achievements and creative efforts in inventing the dual volute turbocharger for gasoline engines.

The annual PACE Awards honor superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. The award winners were honored at an awards ceremony on April 8, 2019, at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

In 2018, BorgWarner received its 16th PACE Award for its groundbreaking S-wind wire forming process for electric motors and alternators. The state-of-the-art manufacturing process enables high-volume production of electric motors up to 350 volts, and is particularly well-suited for P2 hybrids, which the company anticipates will become a dominant hybrid architecture.

Since 2005, BorgWarner has won a total of 17 awards. With these innovations, BorgWarner is among the most decorated companies in the history of the PACE Awards.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 68 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "initiative," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; and future changes in laws and regulations, including by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate, as well as other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revision to any of the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BorgWarner

Related Links

http://www.borgwarner.com

